Remember when Charlie got the Golden Ticket to enter Willy Wonka’s magical chocolate factory? Well, walking into The Southern Churn ice cream shop, located at 627 State St. in Bristol, Virginia, can feel like a similar magical experience. Chock-full of sweets, treats and ice cream, The Southern Churn is the destination spot for homemade fudge, exquisite chocolates, premium Ashby’s brand hand-dipped ice cream, homemade soft serve ice cream made on-site and old-fashioned candies served in a warm and fun atmosphere.
Owner Karen Hester wouldn’t have it any other way. Hester’s engaging and enthusiastic character is the heartbeat behind The Southern Churn’s success. People, both young and old, come in The Southern Churn and are welcomed like family from Hester and her crew of ice cream enthusiasts. Each customer is treated as an old friend who is expected to come on in, sit a spell and visit while enjoying the myriad of confections, ice creams and drinks available daily.
Hester, a native of Marion, Virginia, is no stranger to entrepreneurship and great ice cream. She started out in high school operating an ice cream truck, but that’s not where her love of great ice cream began.
Years earlier, Karen and her four siblings would hand-churn homemade ice cream every Sunday and at every family event. That’s where her sweet tooth got its start, so a summer job during high school operating an ice cream truck was a natural next step for the ambitious Hester.
“I loved the excitement of it, and I always wanted to open an ice cream shop,” said Hester of her ice cream truck days. Ice cream, she said, is “heaven on earth.”
And after running a barbecue restaurant and catering business for about 18 years, and 19 years spent working at King Pharmaceuticals, Hester finally realized her dream of opening up her own ice cream shop. The Southern Church — named after those days many years ago hand-churning ice cream with her brothers and sisters — has far exceeded her dreams of simply serving ice cream. The Southern Churn serves premium handmade fudge in classic and unique flavors; over the past five years, The Southern Churn has sold 40,000 pounds of fudge. Some of the most popular flavors are peanut butter, chocolate, chocolate with walnuts and tiger butter — a delectable vanilla fudge with peanut butter drizzled with peanut butter chocolate. The Southern Churn is also home to an original Mountain Dew-flavored fudge made with Mountain Dew syrup sourced directly from the Pepsi Co. in Marion, Virginia, the birthplace of Mountain Dew.
The Southern Churn proudly serves premium Ashby’s ice cream in six classic flavors, including vanilla, chocolate and butter pecan, as well as six rotating flavors featuring their ever-popular Superman ice cream, a bright, colorful concoction of strawberry, bubblegum and lemon flavors. Handmade soft serve ice cream is also available with a 14-foot topping bar to customize sundaes. A new banana split dessert will make its debut by June 28 just in time for summer. There will also be a special “Stars and Stripes” fudge for the Fourth of July holiday, which makes an appearance every year. The Southern Churn rounds out its menu with 16 flavors of saltwater taffy, 48 flavors of jellybeans, 12 flavors of rock candy, espressos, cappuccinos, milkshakes and malts.
The Southern Churn also hosts birthday parties, offers free Wi-Fi and sells itself as a comfortable place to relax and enjoy downtown Bristol.
In fact, Hester notes that The Southern Churn, since its opening five years ago, has become a destination spot with a huge following throughout the area, as well as a main visitor attraction in the downtown shopping area.
“The Southern Churn prides itself on great customer service,” Hester said. She said the store has a “warm, inviting feel” that makes customers “feel at home.”
The Southern Churn also ships its signature gourmet fudge, candies and treats throughout the country. Those same goodies are available locally in any assortment and size for offices or family events.
The Southern Churn is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m.