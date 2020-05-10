BRISTOL, Tenn. — From coast to coast to up the road and down, people just may be asking …
Oh, mothers, where art thou?
Welcome to Mother’s Day 2020. Widespread isolation coupled with social distancing during our era of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted waves of change that’s ongoing. Swept into the change from things normally done comes today, Mother’s Day.
“There are so many things I could say,” said Charlene Baker of Bristol. “We celebrated Mother’s Day with my mom on May 1. That’s the first time I had been to her house since all of this started. It’s usually a Sunday dinner.”
For the Baker family and families near and far, times have changed — at least for the interim. As with last month’s Easter, celebrations pass in muted fashion.
“The birthdays, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter — you want to make those days really special,” Baker said.
Baker, her husband Tim and their younger daughter Callie plan to mark Mother’s Day as best they can, which for them continues today with her mother-in-law.
“My mother-in-law is in ill health,” said Baker, who works as a marketing specialist, communications, with the Birthplace of Country Music. “This year, we’ll be with her, but we’ll socially distance as much as we can.”
Origins of Mother’s Day lead to Anna Jarvis, West Virginia and 1908. Decades prior, her mother had cared for wounded Confederate and Union soldiers during the Civil War. She established a Mother’s Friendship Day.
When Jarvis’ mother died in 1905, Jarvis sought a way to honor her mother. A Mother’s Day event, on May 10, 1908, held at Jarvis’ church in Grafton, West Virginia, inspired her to send carnations, which were her mother’s favorite flower.
Six years later, President Woodrow Wilson officially designated each second Sunday of May as Mother’s Day. During its 106 years of officialdom, perhaps there’s never been another Mother’s Day as challenging as today’s.
“For my mom, Molly Taylor, who is in her late 70s, we’re going to prepare a dinner for her and my stepfather and drop it off,” said Mick Kyte, of Blountville. “I don’t want to take anything in on them. We normally get together. Now, it doesn’t seem like a good idea.”
Thankfully, many Americans possess technological capabilities and equipment such to telecommute. Therefore it seems likely that children numerous will speak with their mothers via video chat platforms Facetime, Skype or Zoom.
In Virginia, families may not be able to dine inside a restaurant on Mother’s Day, a tradition for many. However, they can cross over into Tennessee, where diners can eat on the day of mom, albeit socially distanced from their neighbors.
Point is, when faced with difficulty in how to honor mom, one can simplify.
“If you can’t be with her, schedule a Facetime call. Schedule a Skype call,” Baker said. “They want to see their children, their grandchildren’s faces.”
Many will do exactly that. Whether it’s in nursing homes, including Christian Care Center of Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, or NHC HealthCare Bristol, various levels of physical separation were enacted when the pandemic became reality.
Technology can seal whatever divide families experience on Mother’s Day and otherwise.
“They want to see you even if you can’t be there in person,” Baker said. “But you know, flowers are awesome — even if you just pick them out of your yard. And you don’t have to buy store-bought cards. I still have everything that my daughter ever made for me.”
Grand gestures are probably not what most mothers envision or want. Kyte’s mother-in-law, Pauline Ensor, has been in lockdown at NHC Bristol throughout the pandemic. He said that he and his wife, Glenda, will assemble a few simple, though meaningful, things for her.
“Glenda’s putting together some flowers and cooking for her, things to highlight her day,” Kyte said.
Gratitude envelops the point and purpose of Mother’s Day. Whether flowers from home, food from one’s hands, cards made from scratch, or a simple sentiment of I Love You, corny as it may sound, it’s the gesture that counts.
Leave grandeur to Hollywood; love lives with mom.
“I may want things, but I have everything I need,” Baker said. “As long as my daughter is safe, that is a blessing. Being a mother is a blessing.”
