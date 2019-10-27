HAUNTED MANSION
» Where: Nickerson Snead House, 33361 Lee Highway, Glade Spring, Va., near I-81 Exit 29
» When: Open 7-11 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1-2. Tours span about 30 minutes. Tours are suggested for ages 10 and up.
» Cost: $15.
» Contact: 276-451-8596; thenickersonsnead-house@gmail.com
HELHEIM HAUNTED ATTRACTION
» Where: 3081 Chapman Road, Wytheville, Va. Use I-81 Exit 77, turn on the service road
» When: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Open 7:30-11 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1-2
» Cost: $15
» Contact: 276-239-2666; helheimhaunt.com
BVPD TRUNK OR TREAT
» Where: Back lot of City Hall, 300 Lee St., Bristol, Va., inside police parking area
» When: Oct. 31. Walk-in only. Event starts at 6 p.m., ends when candy is gone
» Contact: Find more information on BVPD’s Facebook page
SCSO TRUNK OR TREAT
» Where: Blountville Middle School track/football stadium.
» When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
» Details: Hosted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office
» Contact: Find more information on the SCSO’s Facebook page
TRUNK OR TREAT AND FOOD DRIVE
» Where: YMCA of Bristol, 400 MLK Jr. Blvd., Bristol
» When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28
Details: Also featuring Best Decorated Trunk Contest, bounce house, haunted walk
» Admission: Optional donation of food items to Second Harvest Food Bank
» Contact: 423-968-3133; bristolymca.net
THIRD ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT
» Where: Dominion Senior Living of Bristol, 425 Shelby Lane, Bristol
» When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31
» Details: Best-decorated trunk contest, costume contest, games
» Contact: Find more information on Dominion’s Facebook page
SENSORY FRIENDLY TRUNK OR TREAT
» Where: Blue Mountain Therapy, 27018 Lee Highway, Abingdon
» When: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29
» Details: Kid-accessible games; sensory friendly for kids with sensory processing disorders or are easily overwhelmed; accessible for those in a wheelchair, stroller or other assistive equipment; prize for best-decorated trunk; crafts
» Contact: Find more information on the business’s Facebook page
TRUNK OR TREAT
» Where: JJ’s Vendor Mall, 200 Linden Square Drive, Suite 9-14, Bristol
» When: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30
» Details: Also featuring costume contest for children (at 7 p.m.) and adults (at 7:30 p.m.), refreshments
» Contact: Find more information on the business’s Facebook page
CIVINETTES’ ANNUAL TRUNK-OR-TREAT
» Where: Tennessee High School, 1112 Edgemont Ave., Bristol
» When: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30
» Details: Also featuring games, cake walk, face painting, costume contest at 5:30 p.m.
» Contact: Find more information on THS’ Facebook page
TRUNKS OF TREATS
» Where: Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church, 806 Tennessee Ave., Bristol, student center parking lot
» When: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
» Details: Each participant will receive a hot dog, chips, drink
» Contact: Find more information on the church’s Facebook page
TRUNK OR TREAT
» Where: Chilhowie Baptist Church, 1211 E Lee Highway, Chilhowie
» When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
» Details: Also featuring food, cake walk
» Contact: Find more information on the church’s Facebook page
TRUNK OR TREAT
» Where: Trigg Street Church of God, 333 Trigg St., Abingdon
» When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
» Details: Also featuring games, music
» Contact: Find more information on the church’s Facebook page
TRUNK OR TREAT
» Where: Community Baptist Church, 1505 Broad St., Bristol
» When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31
» Contact: Find more information on the church’s Facebook page
TRUNK OR TREAT
» Where: Avoca Christian Church, 2417 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol
» When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27
» Contact: Find more information on the church’s Facebook page
TRUNK OR TREAT
» Where: Charity Baptist Church of Blountville, 3020 Highway 126, Blountville
» When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30
» Details: Featuring candy, food, games, prizes
» Contact: Find more information on the church’s Facebook page
BASS PRO SHOPS HALLOWEEN
» Where: 1 Bass Pro Drive, Bristol
» When: Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 27, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28-30, 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
» Details: Photos, costume parade (6 p.m. Oct. 31, children under 5 must be escorted by an adult), trick-or-treating (4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31)
» Contact: Find more information on the business’s Facebook page
BILL GATTON NISSAN’S TRUNK OR TREAT
» Where: Bill Gatton Nissan, 235 Century Blvd., Bristol
» When: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30
» Details: Also featuring games, bounce houses, Lady Maxima, kids’ costume contest (6 p.m.)
» Contact: Find more information on the business’s Facebook page
TRUNK OR TREAT AT BRISTOL SKATEWAY
» Where: 210 Skateway Drive, Bristol
» When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31
» Admission: $5; skate rental, $3
» Details: Free mini hot dog per skater from 7 to 8 p.m.; open skating; games; prizes; costume contest (no masks); identification required
» Contact: Find more information on the business’s Facebook page
HALLOWEEN BAKING FOR KIDS
» Where: Mercantile on State, 618 State St., Bristol
» When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29
» Details: Class for kids to make Halloween treats: Pumpkin Mummy Hand Pies, Monster Punch, Spooky Cinnamon Sugar Chips and Fruit “Salsa.” Dress up in your costumes.
» Contact: 423-573-1424
HALLOWEEN BASH WITH DEMON WAFFLE
» Where: Capone’s, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City
» When: 10 p.m. Oct. 31
» Contact: www.caponesjohnsoncity.com; 423-928-2295
INDIGHOST IN ROCKY HORROR HALLOWEEN
» Where: Hideaway, 235 E. Main St., Johnson City
» Contact: 423-926-3896
HALLOWEEN AT LUMAC
» Where: Lumac Rooftop Bar, 510 Birthplace Of Country Music Way, Bristol
» When: 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Loose Leaves perform from 8 to 10 p.m.
» Contact: 276-696-3535
