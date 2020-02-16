BRISTOL, Va. — I walked into Wasabi with an eye on both lunch and dinner.
Stopping here around 3:30 p.m., I left completely satisfied.
This eatery is a new and much-talked-about destination for Asian fusion cuisine. Wasabi combines the best of Chinese, Japanese and Thai food, blending recipes for hot and spicy chicken and shrimp with fried rice, fish and duck.
In the Exit 7 area of Bristol, Wasabi sits in the shadow of the towering Holiday Inn at a corner spot at Linden Square.
This was once the site of Salsarita’s.
Today, with a chic and modern dining room that seats 80, Wasabi offers an expansive menu featuring Red Crispy Swimming Duck, Salt and Pepper Prawn, Jalapeno Seafood Bed, Sesame Chicken, Fu-Ki Chicken, Ginza Crispy Red Snapper and Ginger Lobster.
This restaurant opened on Dec. 29 and has already won a loyal customer base for its wide variety of food, said frequent diner Bobby Griffin, 87, of Bristol.
“They like the Hibachi,” said the restaurant’s owner, Ban Li, who was born at Hong Kong and moved to the United States 16 years ago.
Prior to moving to Bristol, Li operated a restaurant at Beckley, West Virginia.
On my visit, I started with a bowl of Yaki Soba, which combined stir-fried buckwheat noodles with onions and green peppers.
For an entree, I dove into a piled-high plate of Butterfly Shrimp, which packed wonderfully surprising delights for my tastebuds.
This artful dish offered garlic-seasoned shrimp, stir-fried with carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers, loaded with crispy rice noodles.
The Wasabi menu also includes 26 items in the Hibachi and Teriyaki categories, such as chicken, steak, chicken, salmon, scallops filet mignon and a lobster tail.
The restaurant’s sushi items include eel, squid, white tuna and octopus.
You can also find a long list of rolls, including the uniquely named Spider Roll, Snow White Roll, Godzilla Roll, Hot Girl Roll, Virginia Roll, Y2K Roll, Mama Roll and Dynamite Roll.
