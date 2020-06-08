Northeast State Community College will start and end its upcoming fall semester earlier than usual to protect students and staff from a potential second wave of COVID-19, the school announced Monday.
Classes will start Aug. 17, a week early, and end Nov. 24, just before Thanksgiving, according to a press release from Northeast State. Additionally, while the school will still observe Labor Day, it won’t have its usual two-day fall break.
Northeast State President Bethany Bullock said the school made those changes to protect students, faculty and staff from a potential resurgence of COVID-19 at the end of the fall.
“Our priority is to keep the campus community safe,” Bullock said in the release. “The change of schedule will reduce the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks for students and employees and hopefully allow for a healthy return to campus for the spring 2021 semester.”
She said ending the semester before the cold and flu season will protect students during the holidays.
“High school seniors, adults in the workforce who are returning to school, and continuing college students have been through so much; we want their 2020 holiday season to be a time where they can focus on their health, safety, families, and careers,” Bullock said.
The release said that fall classes will use a mix of in-person and online teaching.
“Any courses that are held in person this fall will include social-distancing and sanitation protocols that will be in effect across all campuses,” the release said.
Additionally, the school said, it will send a washable mask to all students over the summer, along with more instructions for in-person and online classes. There’s also a committee tasked with thinking through what might need to change if there are outbreaks of the disease before Thanksgiving.
