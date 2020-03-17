Bristol, Tenn. -- All Bristol City Schools, Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools have extended their closure to Friday, April 3, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three school systems had originally announced on Sunday that they would close through Friday, March 27, but on Tuesday they published a statement extending the closure.

“Please be aware that assessment of this situation will continue and any changes regarding additional closures or when and how school will resume will be communicated to you as soon as possible,” wrote Bristol City Schools Interim Director Annette Tudor, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse and Sullivan County Schools Director David Cox in the update. 

Students and their families should expect more details about those changes from their specific schools, the statement said.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments