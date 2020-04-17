BRISTOL, Va. -- Appalachian Sustainable Development announced a new campaign called Help Your Neighbor on Friday. The Bristol, Virginia-based nonprofit said the initiative, launched in response to the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has the two-pronged goal of supporting struggling farmers and getting their food products to needy families.
“As unemployment rates continue to climb, more and more of our neighbors are struggling to make ends meet, including having limited access to fresh, healthy food,” ASD said in a press release shared by email on Friday. “At the same time, farmers in other regions of the country are throwing away thousands of pounds of produce and dairy products. This is simply not something we can let happen in our communities.”
ASD said that it will start providing new revenue for local farmers who have lost many of their usual customers, such as restaurants and farmer’s markets. Instead of selling all that food, the nonprofit will give it to community food banks, according to the press release.
Since this is a new need that wasn’t included in its budget, ASD said it has set a goal of raising $30,000 for Help Your Neighbor by May 8.
“Donations - whether they are from stimulus funds or the money people are saving by not driving to work - will be used to buy fresh fruits and vegetables which will be donated to those in need,” the group said in the press release. The group is accepting online donations at https://asdevelop.org/donate and checks by mail to ASD, 103 Thomas Road, Bristol, VA 24201.
“It seems that ASD has been preparing for just this time for 25 years,” Kathlyn Terry Baker, ASD’s executive director, said in the release. “Appalachian Harvest, the food hub we established in 2000, has been...recognized for building distribution networks that connect small and medium scale farmers with markets both within Central Appalachia and on the east coast. This has resulted in a network of farmers and partners across a very broad footprint.”
“We are ready to increase our ability to move food from farmers to families immediately with the goal of keeping farmers farming and feeding hungry families,” Baker added.
