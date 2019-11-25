Casino gaming could generate millions in new tax revenues for Virginia and add thousands of jobs but negatively impact lottery and horse racing revenues, according to a new report issued today.
Virginia's Judicial and Legislative Review Commission today released details of its months-long study of how casino gaming could impact communities where they operate and state revenues. The study was part of 2019 legislation which could ultimately pave the way for casinos in financially challenged areas including Bristol Virginia.
All casinos proposed under SB1126 are projected to be viable at a 27% tax rate on net gaming revenue, according to the report. The bill includes sites in Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth, Richmond and possibly Norfolk.
Those casinos, plus legalized sports gambling, are projected to generate nearly $370 million in state revenue and employ 1,000 people each, with median salaries of $33,000.
Casino revenues would likely mean less money wagered on lottery tickets or horse racing at Colonial Downs. The JLARC study projects lottery proceeds would be reduced by $30 million annually and horse racing revenues at Colonial Downs and its Rosie's facilities would fall by $9 million per year.
It also projects a casino in heavily populated northern Virginia would likely be the most profitable.
The report also determined the Virginia Lottery Board is the only state agency that could regulate gaming but other states have similar arrangements. Administrative costs are expected to be $17 million million annually.
The study predicts it would take four years for casinos to begin operating, if the General Assembly reenacts the legislation in 2020. That's because communities must conduct voter referenda, regulations and oversight structure must be developed and other steps must occur.
