BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education wants to put school resource officers in the city’s five elementary schools, but board members expressed doubt they would be able to pay for officers for more than a year without continued assistance from city government.
Bristol Tennessee City Schools has SROs in Tennessee High School and Vance Middle School, but the system wants to hire retired law enforcement officers to work part time as SROs in Avoca, Anderson, Fairmount, Holston View and Haynesfield elementary schools.
At the board’s Thursday night work session, it discussed a proposed memorandum of understanding that would put in place a plan to get SROs in elementary schools by having the school system pay for all salaries and benefits, while the city would pay for training and equipment. However, the board questioned whether the school system could pay for salaries and benefits without assistance.
BTCS was approved for a grant through the School Resource Officer Grant Program, which will reimburse up to $175,000 in expenses the district incurs to place SROs in its elementary schools, including salary, benefits, training or equipment. But the reimbursement grant would not be guaranteed for more than one year, said Annette Tudor, the interim director of schools. City officials have made it clear they would only pay for equipment and training.
“The city has adamantly said they will not pay for salary and benefits at any point, so we know we have this money now; we have no guarantee there’ll be money going forward,” Tudor said.
Additionally, Tudor said they would have to hire at least eight officers to cover the entire year because the retired officers are only allowed to work 120 days per year. At $130,000 to $140,000 per year for eight officers, Tudor said it would be more cost-efficient than hiring five full-time officers, but finding enough willing and suitable candidates could be a challenge.
Board Chairman Nelson Pyle said he puts a lot of emphasis on safety, as does the community, and there is a responsibility to take care of the city’s children.
“It would be really sad if something were to happen, and we said, ‘Well, we didn’t think we could afford it,’” Pyle said. “I think the city has got to be on the same hook, ‘OK, if the city doesn’t care enough for our students to protect them, then maybe we ought to elect some different aldermen.’”
He said the board needs to step up to take advantage of the grant and let the chips fall where they may.
Board member Jill Harrison said she could support placing SROs in the elementary schools for one year, but if they don’t have the money to pay for future years, they would have to take them out. She added the county is talking about reducing the amount of money for the general education fund, and, as she understood it, a liquor-by-the-drink-tax the county is proposing would suck funds away from the city and school system and into county coffers.
Harrison said she would also like to examine the memorandum of understanding, so she could see what training the SROs would be required to have and ensure it was appropriate for preparing SROs to work with elementary school-aged students.
Board member Derek Linkous said he was fine approving the placement of SROs for a year or two but said he didn’t think it was a good idea for the board to put themselves in a position where they may need to take them out, as doing so could be difficult.
