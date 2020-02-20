Planning is underway for a week-long, community-wide recognition of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day called “Earth Week Bristol 2020.”
Earth Day will be April 22, and the events will take place between Saturday, April 18 and Saturday, April 25.
So far, the effort includes the following partners: the Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation and Tree City USA Board; King University; Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park; Keep Bristol Beautiful; the Bristol Public Library; Master Gardeners, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee; Tri-Cities Chapter of The Climate Mobilization; Appalachian Sustainable Development; and other active environmentalists in the area.
A wide variety of public events will be held during the week, including, cleanups, nature hikes, tree plantings, library readings and other activities for kids, use of the Bristol Public Library’s Jones Creativity Center, movies focused on the environment, and public lectures and discussion groups.
Any person or organization interested in participating in Earth Week by offering or sponsoring events related to the environment is encouraged to contact Robin Feierabend by e-mail, feierabe@etsu.edu, or by phone at 423-764-3336.
