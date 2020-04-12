Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS WILL INCREASE TO 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&