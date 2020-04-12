WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. -- A Jonesborough man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend after claiming that he accidentally shot her, according to Sheriff Ed Graybeal of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday morning, 34-year-old Adam Joseph Decker called 911 and reported that he had shot his girlfriend by accident, Graybeal said in a news release. In response to the call, deputies went to a residence on Coffee Lane, where they found 30-year-old Kristi Calli Breland dead in the kitchen and Decker in the dining room.
Graybeal said that after being detained and questioned, Decker revealed that he had been arguing with Breland, his live-in girlfriend, before shooting her. Officials also found evidence that domestic violence had happened in the home just before the shooting.
Decker has been charged with one count of first degree murder. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on an $80,000 bond and will be arraigned Monday in the county’s General Sessions Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.