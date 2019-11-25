JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- Nathan Callahan will not immediately be released for the murder of his mother and sister 25 years ago following a parole hearing in Johnson City today. The final vote will be tallied within a week to determine if he will be released from jail.
Callahan was 15 in March 1994, when he used a shotgun to murder his mother and sister as they entered the garage of their Indian Springs home. Callahan told police he also planned to murder his father and grandparents, but was arrested before he could carry that out. He was convicted of one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus and former District Attorney General Greeley Wells attended the hearing to oppose his parole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.