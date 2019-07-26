An Abingdon man faces charges in connection to a narcotics investigation that led to a police pursuit in Washington County Thursday. But the Washington County's sheriff's office says it is now looking for the man, Jacob Allen Wood, after he fled from an ambulance.
Authorities with the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division were conducting a narcotics investigation Thursday when the suspect fled the scene at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 802, according to a news release.
Police pursued Wood, 26, who traveled at over 100 mph in his vehicle, the release said. After Wood crashed his vehicle and fled on foot, authorities said they arrested him a short time later.
Police charged Wood with three counts of felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and an outstanding capias. He also faces a charge of felony elude due to the vehicle pursuit.
After being taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital for medical treatment, Wood was released on an unsecure bond because of his injuries and an ambulance transferred him to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for additional treatment, the release said. However, when they arrived at the hospital, Wood fled from the ambulance.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about Wood’s whereabouts to contact authorities at 276-676-6000.