A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the wake of a stabbing that happened on State Street on Sunday afternoon.
Just after 3 p.m. that afternoon, the Bristol Virginia Police Patrol responded to a call about an injured man lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of State Street and Moore Street.
Officers determined that the man, 28-year-old William Kenneth Price, had been stabbed in the abdomen, according to Detective Sergeant Steven Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police.
Price, a resident of Bristol Virginia, died shortly after being taken to the Bristol Virginia Hospital.
Crawford said he and the other officers spoke to several witnesses who provided a description of the person who stabbed Price. They quickly found 24-year-old Chandler Ryan Rutter about three blocks away from where Price was discovered, Crawford said.
Through speaking with Rutter, the officers determined that he stabbed Price when the two got into a fight near where Price was found. Crawford said he charged Rutter with second-degree murder, after which the young man was taken to the Bristol Virginia Jail. He’s being held there without bond.
