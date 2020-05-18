A man was arrested and charged with drug- and weapon-related offenses in Abingdon on Saturday, the Abingdon Police Department said in a Monday statement.

A little before 4 a.m. Saturday, Officer M.R. Fields stopped Justin B. Morrison, a 20-year-old Marion resident, after Morrison ran a red light at Thompson Drive and East Main Street, according to the statement, which the Police Department published on its blog. 

“As [Fields] approached to speak with the driver, he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” the statement said.

In a search of Morisson’s silver Cadillac, Fields found a Glock 43 pistol along with some small bags of “a green plant-like substance, $280.00 in cash, a baggie containing a small blue pill and various drug paraphernalia,” the statement said.

Morrison was arrested and taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, where he was charged with possession with intent to sell, give or distribute marijuana and possession of a concealed weapon. He was also given a summons for a traffic violation. 

“Morrison was released on a $6,000 secured bond,” the statement said. “Additional charges are pending.”

