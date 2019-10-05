GLOSSARY OF TERMS

A look at some of the terms being used in the "Critical Mass" series by the Bristol Herald Courier:

Alternative sentencing – Court-managed community programs designed to help rehabilitate defendants while serving a sentence outside of confinement.

Bail – Conditional, temporary release of an accused person awaiting trial, with the promise to return for trial and usually accompanied by payment of money.

Bond – Dollar amount set by a judge that defendant must pay before being released prior to trial.

Cell block – A group of cells used to confine inmates within a jail or prison.

Drug court – A court-managed program designed to rehabilitate defendants with substance abuse or addiction issues.

Drug screen – A nearly instantaneous test administered on-site to determine if an individual has traces of illegal drugs, prescription medications or alcohol in their bloodstream – usually by chemically analyzing urine or saliva.

Drug test – A more detailed examination of urine, blood, saliva or hair to find trace amounts of drugs or alcohol, normally performed in a lab and needing several days to finalize results.

Electronic monitoring – A court-managed system where defendants may be released out of confinement by constantly wearing a monitor showing their location and regularly checking in.

Felony – A serious crime punishable by more than one year in jail or prison.

General population – Jail or prison cell blocks where prisoners are allowed to roam outside individual cells.

Holding cell – Place where defendants are temporarily held awaiting a court appearance.

Incarceration – Being confined inside a jail or prison.

Isolation – Cell containing a single inmate, often used for those considered likely to commit suicide or as punishment to segregate them from other inmates.

Jail – Locally run facility for confining people either before trial or after conviction.

Methamphetamine – A powerful, highly addictive stimulant popular in this area because it can be easily and cheaply made.

Misdemeanor – Crimes that carry a sentence of less than one year behind bars.

Parole – Court-ordered release of a prisoner before completion of sentence, either permanently or temporarily for a special purpose.

Pretrial – Concerning someone charged with a crime who has not been convicted or sentenced.

Prison – State- or federally run facility used to confine people convicted of a serious crime with a sentence of at least one year.

Probation – Court-ordered and supervised release of an offender from detention, subject to a period of good behavior.

Property crime – The FBI classifies burglary, larceny, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson as crimes perpetrated against objects not involving force against people.

Recidivism – Tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend after release from custody.

Trusty – An inmate who is given special privileges or responsibilities for good behavior.

Violent crime – The FBI classifies murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault as crimes perpetrated on an individual or more than one person.

