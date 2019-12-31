Avoca Elementary 11-year-old organizes drive to deliver care packages to residents at Cambridge House
BRISTOL, Tenn. — While most kids are living it up at the pool and playing over summer break, one Avoca Elementary student dedicated his time to brightening the day of residents at a local senior living facility.
Carter Lawson, 11, likes to make people smile. A very outgoing, well-spoken young man, Carter easily engages others. So when he saw a video on Facebook of a young girl in Florida who put together care packages for residents in a nursing home, he decided that was right up his alley.
“The reason I did this project is a lot of people in nursing homes feel like they are forgotten, that they don’t matter anymore,” Carter explained. “So I wanted to give them something to make them feel important still.”
The Lawsons contacted Cambridge House in Bristol, Tennessee, and pitched the idea. Administrators at the facility were wholly on board with the project and gave the family some ideas about what kinds of things the residents might need. Carter started gathering donations to put together baskets containing personal care items like shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes, tissues and more. He posted a request for donations on social media, and family and friends were glad to oblige.
Before long, Carter had amassed piles of supplies and was able to put together baskets for each of the 56 residents at Cambridge House. Read the whole story here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.