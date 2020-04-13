NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extended the state’s stay-at-home order through the end of the month amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The order, which was set to expire on Tuesday, April 14, will now remain in place until 11:59 p.m. CDT on Thursday, April 30.  

In his executive order extending the stay-at-home mandate, Governor Lee praised “Tennesseans, businesses, places of worship, and governmental and nongovernmental entities and organizations of all types...for making sacrifices and doing their part...by staying at home to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect those in their community.”

Tennessee’s COVID-19 case count reached 5,610 on Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Within that total, there have been 109 deaths, 579 hospitalizations and 1,671 recoveries. 

Lee said that while the case count and number of hospitalizations are not growing “as fast as previously feared,” the state would have to stay vigilant to prevent a spike in cases. 

Also on Monday, the governor announced the creation of a new economic recovery group. Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell will lead the group, which will “focus on a phased reboot of the state economy,” according to the governor’s daily COVID-19 bulletin published on Monday.

