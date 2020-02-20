BRISTOL, Va. — The $10,000 lottery bonus Kroger received when a customer recently purchased a winning $1 million Powerball ticket from the Bristol Kroger store, was presented Monday to two local nonprofits.

Associates from the Bristol store selected Jericho Shriners Temple and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee to each receive $5,000. A check presentation as held at the store on Midway Street.

Kroger’s policy is to not accept the bonus, but to donate it to charitable organizations, according to a news release.

“We were thrilled to learn two nonprofits would benefit from the luck of selling a winning ticket,” said Jeff Tittsworth, store manager at the Bristol Kroger. “The decision to donate to Jericho Temple and Second Harvest Food Bank felt right as they are both doing important work in our community.”

