BRISTOL, Va. — Uncle Sam got my daughter through band.
And he saved me an instrument case full of cash.
Back in 2012, I had priced trombones at a shop in Kingsport, Tennessee.
But a new one was like a grand — or two.
Which hit a wrong note with me.
So I followed the advice of a friend, who told me to buzz Uncle Sam.
And, in doing so, I found a silver trombone that turned out to be the envy — or, at least, the curiosity — of every other band student at E.B. Stanley Middle School and Abingdon High.
Trombones are usually a brass color, you see — not silver.
My daughter proceeded to take that Conn trombone everywhere, too — from the Stone Castle of Bristol, Tennessee, to the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. She marched in all kinds of competitions and performed everything from The Who to Elton John at halftime shows for football games starring the Abingdon High School Falcons.
Why, she even survived band trips to Chicago and Philadelphia.
And it was all based, really, on how she could play that old trombone that I picked up for little more than $300 — thanks to Uncle Sam.
By now, of course, you know I’m not talking about the mascot of our country.
This is the “Uncle Sam” of Uncle Sam’s Loan Office, that groovy pawn shop on the Tennessee side of State Street in downtown Bristol.
And, just in time for the patriotic month of July, you can learn the history of that spacious store with an exhibit at the Bristol Public Library on Goode Street, in cooperation
with the Bristol Historical Association.
Here, under glass, you’ll find all kinds of jewels and photos — and even a little Uncle Sam figurine.
You’ll also discover the history of this business, established in 1908.
It is not in its original location, but it is considered the oldest business on Bristol’s State Street.
There is enough information to pique your curiosity, for sure — and maybe even inspire you to take a walk to the Uncle Sam’s Loan Office just down the street — and find a treasure to toot your own horn.