Local Boy Scouts are once against going door-to-door to collect donations for the annual Scouting for Food project.
Food City and the Sequoyah Council, Boy Scouts of America are teaming up for the 32nd consecutive year, according to a news release. Today, thousands of Scouts and volunteer leaders will canvass neighborhoods in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, leaving bags on doors. The bags, provided by Food City, have instructions and suggested food items to be donated, the release states.
The Scouts will return to the homes the following Saturday, Nov. 16, to collect the food. The donated food items will then be taken to collection centers across the region, where it will be sorted, boxed and turned over to local food distribution agencies.
Anyone who doesn’t receive a bag can donate at their local Food City store. Food City has sponsored the project since its inception in 1988. During that time, more than 6.1 million cans of food have been collected.
“What makes this food drive special is that the food donated by a community goes back to assist people in that community,” said Ronald Cameron, program director for the Sequoyah Council. “This project is a tribute to our scouts and all of the people this program has helped.”
