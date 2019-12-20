BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol Virginia Police Department is requesting assistance locating a missing and endangered Bristol, Virginia man.
Roger Lee Hutton, 72 walked away from his residence on Solar Street around lunchtime Thursday and has not returned a press release from the BVPD states. Hutton is described as a white male, who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, brown pants and a dark grey jacket.
The press release also states he may be trying to travel to Marion where he previously lived.
BVPD asks anyone with information about Hutton to call 276-645-7400.
Keep checking in with the Bristol Herald Courier for more updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.