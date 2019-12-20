Roger Lee Hutton

Roger Lee Hutton, 72 of Bristol, Virginia has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

 Contributed by the Bristol Virginia Police Department

BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol Virginia Police Department is requesting assistance locating a missing and endangered Bristol, Virginia man.

Roger Lee Hutton, 72 walked away from his residence on Solar Street around lunchtime Thursday and has not returned a press release from the BVPD states. Hutton is described as a white male, who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, brown pants and a dark grey jacket.

The press release also states he may be trying to travel to Marion where he previously lived. 

BVPD asks anyone with information about Hutton to call 276-645-7400.

