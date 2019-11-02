BRISTOL, Va. — Abraham Lincoln looks upon William Houck’s office at NorthStar Baptist Church from a portrait in stately repose. A quote from March 30, 1863, accompanies the framed depiction of Lincoln.
“And whereas it is the duty of nations as well as of men, to own their dependence upon the overruling power of God,” Lincoln said, “to confess their sins and transgressions, in humble sorrow, yet with assured hope that genuine repentance will lead to mercy and pardon; and to recognize the sublime truth, announced in the Holy Scriptures and proven by all history, that those nations only are blessed whose God is the Lord.”
Christianity, said Houck, is under attack. Books written by Todd Starnes agree. So on Sunday, Nov. 3, Starnes will speak at NorthStar Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia.
“The goal is for him to share with our congregation what he’s saying in all of his books,” Houck, pastor of NorthStar Church, said. “This is what’s happening in America. It’s not just in California. It’s happening in Tennessee and Virginia. Christians need to know how to respond.”
Starnes, a former Fox News radio host, specializes in matters relative to today’s culture. He’s authored a handful of books. Titles include 2014’s “God Less America: Real Stories From the Front Lines of the Attack on Traditional Values” and 2012’s “Dispatches from Bitter America: A Gun Toting, Chicken Eating Son of a Baptist’s Culture War Stories.”
“He’s a conservative Christian with a talent for communication,” Houck said. “Read his books. He gets his points across well. He uses humor. He paints a picture with words. I like the fact that he’s a Christian man. God has given him a platform.”
Look to Starnes’ latest book, “Culture Jihad,” which was published in September.
“‘Culture Jihad’ is not meant to be a book about our nation’s demise,” Starnes wrote in its first chapter. “It’s about hope — hope for a better future. And I still have hope. I have hope in America because my hope is not built on a political party. My hope is not built on celebrities. My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’s blood and righteousness.”
Starnes’ books address, at least in part, what he perceives as a war on Christianity in America. Based on his observations relative to contemporary culture in America, Starnes’ writing features a number of narratives employed to strengthen his argument.
“He has gone all over America and documented what’s happening to marginalize Christians,” Houck said. “He gives one story in ‘Dispatches from Bitter America’ of how in one school district you couldn’t use red and green wrapping paper at Christmas because it was too ‘Christmassy.’”
Occasional accounts emerge relative to what some view as a war on Christians and Christmas. For instance, in a 2018 memorandum sent to parents and students from an elementary school principal in Nebraska essentially banned a list of Christmas-themed items, including candy canes and Christmas carols and music as well as reindeer and Elf on the Shelf.
“You can’t have Christmas trees in some schools in North Carolina,” Houck said. “Christians have to know how to respond. The hostility toward Christians is such that I’ve never seen before. But we need to pick our fights very carefully.”
Houck suggested that Christians lead by example as opposed to perhaps picketing entities with whom they disagree. Employment of civility as informed by compassion and the Bible in the midst of tumult, he indicated, can help to alter the course of those of whom attack Christians.
“You’ve got to change the heart,” he said. “You’ve got to change the person from the inside out. But I’m not going to be able to change a person if they see us as hostile.”
Houck, whose congregation at NorthStar refer to him as either Bill or Pastor Bill, walks in step with the power of positive being. His church reflects his vision. On the perimeter of church property, a large sign proclaims “THANK YOU GOD.”
And yet the chipping away of Christianity in modern American culture continues, said Gary Breeding, youth and children’s pastor at NorthStar.
“I think we live in a society now where good is bad and bad is good,” Breeding said. “We (Christians) live by the Bible, and that’s not the popular thing now.”
Houck asserts that when culture seeks to weaken or remove its Christian backbone, it courts Satan. In so doing, evil encounters open doors.
“When you divorce Christ from the culture,” Houck said, “you’re bringing the devil into that. He has a free reign on the culture.”
Urgency supports Houck’s eagerness to feature Starnes at NorthStar on Sunday. Hope fuels his long range vision for Bristol and America.
“I see our nation in a real transition,” Houck said. “We should be thinkers. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, they were thinkers. You know, these are tough times. We’re dealing with real life with real people who have real problems.”
