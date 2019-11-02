Weather Alert

...DENSE LAKE AND RIVER FOG THIS MORNING... DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED ALONG MANY AREA WATERWAYS THIS MORNING. THE FOG IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN CONFINED TO THE WATERWAYS AND REMAIN IN PLACE THROUGH 9 TO 10 AM EDT. VISIBILITIES WILL RANGE FROM AN 1/8 OF A MILE TO 1 MILE IN AREAS THAT HAVE FOG AND WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVELING CONDITIONS ALONG AND AROUND WATERWAYS. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE CAR AHEAD OF YOU. FREEZING FOG IS ALSO OCCURRING ACROSS AREAS THAT ARE BELOW FREEZING.