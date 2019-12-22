GLADE SPRING, Va. — When Richard and Valerie O’Neal first laid eyes on an old vacant building in Glade Spring, they didn’t see the library that once occupied the space.
Instead, they saw it as the home they had always dreamed of having.
After spending the past four years putting their own stamp on the 1879 circa structure, the couple is ready to start a new chapter in one of the town’s beloved landmarks.
The historical building on Grace Street — some say it was a chapel at one time — most recently housed the Glade Spring Library until 2010 before it relocated to the town square.
“The Glade Spring Library had operated in this building since 1976,” said Richard. “And I’ve heard it was a church before that.
“But everyone knows it as the library. Since we moved in, we’ve had people just walk through the door, thinking the library is still here. Even our power bill comes in the name of the library, and until recently, Google Maps labeled us as the library.”
The couple said after years of looking for a retirement home, they’ve finally found their dream home.
Their neighbor, Sue McQueen, who had purchased the house after the library moved out, recognized the couple’s fascination with the charming building and offered them the opportunity to purchase it in 2015.
“No discussion was needed,” said Richard. “We just nodded our heads and said ‘yes.’
“It was like our journey had ended at that point. People live their entire lives searching for where they want to go. I think we finally have done that.
“Most of our married lives have been spent looking for a house like this,” said Richard.
The husband-and-wife team describe themselves as having the wanderlust gene while on a quest for a vintage home.
“We’ve spent so many trips looking at one-room schoolhouses, old churches, old banks and old gas stations.”
The couple appropriately named their new abode “Furthur Haven” after the 1939 International Harvester school bus that traveled cross-country in the 1960s.
Richard already had fallen in love with the landscapes of Glade Spring when he passed through the town in the early 1970s. After spending most of his career in chemical logistics for the automotive and aerospace industry in Nashville, he was transferred in 2011 to work at General Dynamics in Marion.
Everything about the charming space was perfect for the couple who love things of the past. The floors are made from wide-plank wormy chestnut, and the walls are plaster. The exterior is old-fashioned clapboard siding. The beamed ceilings boast a spacious 25 feet.
“The historical aspects of a house like this draw you like a magnet,” Richard said.
“It’s almost the tiny home concept without it being that tiny.
“We’ve set it up as a retirement home. It’s one level, low maintenance, it has a small yard, and everything is walker- and handicapped-accessible, if needed.”
A little TLC
According to the couple, the building was in surprisingly good condition when they moved in.
Improvements made by the county when it operated as a library included new gas heaters, rewiring and new water lines.
“It was basically in good shape. It just needed tender, loving care,” said Richard.
Jacks were used to stabilize under the house where settling had occurred over the years.
Keeping the original bathroom intact, the couple added a shower in the hallway. They also installed a kitchen sink and a washer and dryer.
They built a platform on top of the shower that is easily accessed by a side ladder, offering a perfect view through a circular original window.
“We like to sit on the platform and watch summer storms. And, of course, our cat, Kesey, likes to sit up there,” he said.
The couple, who moved from Nashville to Southwest Virginia in 2011 — the same year the tornado hit Glade Spring — was intent on creating a secure place in their new home in case of another damaging storm.
“When we built the bathroom, we used 2-by-6 lumbers and assembled it with hurricane straps to make it like a solid safety box in case we need a retreat,” he said.
A cathedral window in the front room offers an abundance of natural light for the couple’s craft area and art studio.
“This is where we hope people will come to do crafts with us,” said Valerie, pointing to a large table used for making their artistic wares. The husband and wife have been painting the town for years with their beautification art projects.
A wooden bench taken from the town’s old train depot came with the house. They use the 12-foot bench as a room divider.
The house is chock-full of old things, most of which have great sentimental value for them.
Most all of the furniture in the tiny house was hand-built by Valerie’s father, Clee Best, who enjoyed woodworking in the 1970s.
A large peace sign hangs over the fireplace. “The peace sign was made by Richard when he was in high school, and we’ve always wanted to keep it. The clay mask inside the sign was made by me,” said Valerie, who has known her husband since she was 15.
A picture of a one-room house that Valerie carried with her since childhood also hangs on the wall.
“We’re constantly moving things around in the house, finding new places to enjoy them,” said Valerie.
“We are loving every minute of being in our new, old home,” said the husband. “It really is possible to create a new home that feels like it’s always been here.
“It’s our wonderful journey.
“And we still have a lot of work to do. It’s a lifelong project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.