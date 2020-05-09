HONAKER, Va. — Fire destroyed a home in Honaker on Friday night after the owners built a fire in a wood stove.
At 11:36 p.m., the Honaker and Belfast-Rosedale volunteer fire departments, New Garden Rescue Squad, Russell County Sheriff Office, Russell County Emergency Management, American Red Cross and Appalachian Power were dispatched to a structure fire in the 6000 block of Drill Road in Honaker.
Emergency management said that due to the cold temperatures, the residents built a fire in the wood stove and left. Returning to the home, the residents found the home on fire around the chimney and roof, and called 9-1-1 for assistance.
The fire quickly spread through the wood structure destroying the home.
