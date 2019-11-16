MARION, Va.—Fire broke out in a building on West Chilhowie Street in Marion around 8 p.m.
The building, which may have been used as a shop or for storage, is beside Country Club Crossing Apartments. A few residents of the neighborhood said someone occasionally slept inside the building and had a wood stove.
Firefighters from Marion and Adwolfe responded along with local law enforcement. A Marion police officer said the building appeared unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Streets were blocked as firefighters fought the blaze. A few small explosions were heard as materials caught.
A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
