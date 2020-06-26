The Bristol Public Library will reopen its main library, the Avoca Branch and the Jones Creativity Center on Monday, July 6 with reduced hours and social distancing precautions, according to a Friday Facebook post from the library.

The main library’s hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Jones Creativity Center, located in the main library, will run from 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday and 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Avoca Branch will be open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. All sites will be closed on Sundays.

The Facebook post outlined a number of social distancing protocols it will use to protect patrons and staff, including limiting patrons to one-hour visits; limiting access to public computers for one hour at a time; asking everyone to maintain six feet of distance from others when possible; and encouraging patrons to wear face masks.

The library also said that staff will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as a safety precaution. Additionally, the Avoca Branch will limit its capacity to 10 patrons inside the building at a time. 

Meanwhile, the library’s meeting rooms and study rooms will stay closed, seating will be limited, and there will be no on-site programs or children’s gaming computers available. The library encouraged people to visit bristol-library.org for more information.

