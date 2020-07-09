ABINGDON, Va. — It’s a bright afternoon at the William King Museum of Art. Melinda Fritts-Payne is showing off her pottery inside her new studio at the Art Lab.
The Art Lab is a freshly opened addition to the William King Museum of Art this summer. Years in the making, it offers a variety of learning opportunities for all ages, especially adults.
Its studio space certainly gives Fritts-Payne the room she needs to be creative with clay.
“I also do painting, a little bit of everything,” Fritts-Payne said with a laugh.
“Art is something that people need for their soul,” she said. “It does help to calm you down. It’s a need in the community.”
At 38, this artist practices pottery that includes taking wax and trapping it in layers.
Around Abingdon, Fritts-Payne sells her art at Necessities and the gift shop of Barter Theatre.
She says she signed up for studio space out of love.
“I love William King,” she said with a smile. “I just felt like it was a good place for people to come see me as an artist and actually meet other artists and kind of grow a little bit in the community. It just felt like a good place to anchor myself and be able to be exposed to the community.”
Fritts-Payne lives in the rural Washington County community of Smith Creek in Southwest Virginia on the outskirts of Greendale.
“I did have a studio in my house,” she said. “But this will give me much more access to people because I like to teach.”
Her love of teaching is why she has four pottery wheels in her studio at the Art Lab.
“The space is wonderful. It’s nice to be around the other artists. It kind of gets your blood flowing a little bit, as far as creativity. We kind of bounce ideas off of each other. And we do kind of visit each other and say, ‘Hey, you do this?’”
