Mark Daniels is committed to his baseball team. He has the face to prove it.
“Some of the varsity players asked me if I was committed to them. I said ‘for sure, all the way through this’,” said Daniels, whose Virginia High baseball team has a policy of being clean cut with no facial hair. “They said, ‘Good, you can’t cut your hair or shave until this is all over.’
“I look like Santa Claus or Grizzly Adams right now.”
Now in his 30th year with the Virginia High program and 27th as head coach, Daniels’ Bearcats had big expectations despite a roster of 11, including four seniors, three of whom should get the opportunity to play college baseball.
“We were going to be young and our numbers were really low. We were only going to have 11 guys on the varsity, but I will tell you they were working hard,” said Daniels, who has been a part of seven Virginia High state championships, either as a head coach, assistant or player. “We went up to Christiansburg for our first scrimmage and did not play real well up there against a very quality team, but the next two weeks I had seen those young men turn it on.
“We had our second scrimmage [with Union] and it was almost a flip flop of the first one. The expectations of Bearcat baseball are always extremely high and this bunch was working to meet those expectations.”
Instead, the coronavirus, at least at first, delayed the season for two weeks.
“I told each and every one of them and have spoken to them that everything happens for a reason,” Daniels said. “This is not only going to make them a better person, it is going to help them so much down the road and I truly do believe that.
“I will never forget, right after the governor shut us down I told our guys we are going to get through this. I did not know two months later we would still be trying to get through it.”
Virginia High was slated to open the season against Abingdon on March 24, followed with a meeting later in the week against Tennessee High. Another game with the Falcons and the FCA tournament was on tap the following week.
“We were right there literally, two days from opening day and then the switch got cut off on us,” Daniels said. “We were going to find out a lot about our team in the first two weeks.”
Daniels held out more than hope that the season would eventually restart.
“Not only was I hoping, I was praying every night that this thing was going to flip back around,” he said. “We heard everything. We could get started in late-May and play up until July. Then when our governor shut us down until June 10, I knew it my heart it was over and down at that point.”
It was especially heartbreaking for Virginia High’s three seniors, including Michael Bradley, who will get the opportunity to play at the college level.
“Michael got hurt midway through the ‘19 season and didn’t get to play the last half of it. He had gotten better and he was working hard and so looking forward to his senior year,” Daniels said. “When he found out they were canceling it, it broke my heart to see how it affected him because a lot of these guys, that is what they work for and to just, bam, all of a sudden have it taken away.
“Now we are putting our focus and hoping and praying we will be able to get on a baseball field somewhere this summer.”
Fellow seniors Nolan Hoss and Jon Clifton are expected to play next at Southwest Virginia Community College. The fourth senior, track standout Xzavion Fields, is a baseball newcomer, who was going to run the bases for the Bearcats.
“The toughest part for me is for the players. Some of them guys have been working since last fall and so looking forward to a season. It was going to be a challenging, competitive season for us,” said Daniels, who spoke of what a blessing it was that the seniors would be able to play more baseball. “That is who my hearts goes out to, guys who did that. Our seniors, who will never get to wear the orange and black on a field again…
“Graduation was supposed to be on May 22. There are just so many things that have been taken away from these seniors and unexpectedly. I don’t think any of them thought they were going to miss prom, graduation and the whole baseball season or athletic season.”
There were several area teams expected to have big seasons ahead, including Lebanon, Abingdon and Tennessee High, but Daniels felt like the Bearcats had the same chance.
“That was our goal this year was to win a state championship. We knew how tough Lebanon was going to be. Everybody on paper going into this year and it appeared they were going to be a lot better,” said Daniels, who teaches his classes virtually, adding that he didn’t know what a virtual meeting was, and now has ‘five or six of them a day’. “My heart goes out to Doc [Adams] and that Lebanon bunch to get so close in ‘19 and have everybody coming back for ‘20. I know how disappointed he is and [Abingdon] coach [Mark] Francisco and [Tennessee High) coach [Preston] Roberts were.
“I have stayed in touch with a lot of the coaches. It is almost like we are all in shock and can’t believe we are not out competing on a baseball field.”
Thoughts have already turned to 2021 and the prospects for the Bearcats on the diamond.
“Next year is going to be the same because it wasn’t that they were all senior laden,” he said. “We only had three seniors, and we have got some really good young kids that have bought in and working hard so now my task is going to try to keep them motivated to keep working for down in the future.”
Daniels has even tinkered with the idea of notifying Roberts about a possible
V-T World Series this summer, anything to get back on a baseball diamond.
“Unfortunately we did not get to play each other in 2019, that once this thing is lifted we will have us a V-T World Series and play as many games as we want to play,” he said. “I don’t know if I see that happening this summer.”
Daniels, who spends his summers working for various baseball companies, including in recent years with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians, certainly misses the game. His friends know it too.
“I have had some of my buddies call and ask me if I am on suicide watch, kidding, joking,” said Daniels, who is concerned that will the current plan to cut 40 minor league baseball teams that Bristol may have seen its final Appalachian League game. “I have had some time to get some things done around the house that a lot of times during the spring I didn’t have time to do.
“I am ready. I am ready to put all this behind us and start moving forward and hopefully we have some baseball this summer and I pray we have high school and college football in the fall. They could be in jeopardy.”
As for his facial appearance, graduation was originally slated for next week, which means it might be time to shave. One of his daughters recently face-timed him, took one look and was startled by what she saw.
“She said ‘whoa dad, it is not hunting season anymore’,” said Daniels, with a laugh. “I told them the story of it. I am ready to get rid of it and move forward with this.”
