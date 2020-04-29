MiLB logo
No truth to MiLB season cancellation rumors

According to a press release from Minor League Baseball, the rumors circulating that the 2020 season has been canceled are false.

“The report circulating tonight that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled is false,” according to the release from Jeff Lantz, MiLB’s senior director for communications. “Minor League Baseball has confirmed with Major League Baseball that no such statement was made. No decision has been made as to when it will be safe to begin the 2020 season.”

Both Major League and Minor League baseball are hoping to play this season, but the coronavirus has put a stop to all sports until further notice.

