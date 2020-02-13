Pitchers and catchers have reported. The baseball season is nigh.
It would certainly be nice if we could enjoy it. Instead, baseball continues to get in its own way.
There has never been a better indication that spring is on its way than the arrival of baseball. You can have all the robins, groundhogs and wooly worms you want, but baseball is my indicator of the sunny days ahead.
Unfortunately, this baseball season is off a rough start, and spring training has barely begun. For the next nine months expect to hear on a daily basis how the Astros cheated to win the 2017 World Series.
The question begs to be answered. Why? They were arguably the better team and simply didn’t need the help from banging on trash cans. The Astros put an entire city struggling with the remnants of Hurricane Harvey on their shoulders and brought them a World Series. It was very much like the Saints claiming a Super Bowl a few years after the horrors of Hurricane Katrina.
Yet, Houston’s title will forever be tainted.
Why? It’s like Barry Bonds using steroids. Bonds was quite possibly the best baseball player we will ever see in our lifetime, and that was without the help. He didn’t need it.
There was a time when baseball was king. My hobby is reading about baseball history, mostly from the days when football, basketball and all the rest were simply appetizers for the best sport ever invented (although not in Cooperstown).
Today, baseball has become a punching bag.
There is always something wrong with it, with the sport constantly being told they have to change with the times in order to attract the younger fans.
They have themselves to blame. An entire generation of youth never saw the end of a World Series game because those games always ended so late. The young adults of today never got to watch the sport’s most important games.
There are other issues, but that is definitely a big one. Baseball bowed down to the television networks, let them run the sport and now the sport is paying the price.
What would be wrong with at least one World Series game played during the day?
There was a time when all little kids played baseball as a child. Now the youth of today are being pulled away by football, basketball and (gasp!) even soccer, which is ahead of all of them.
Baseball has turned its attention in recent years to regaining the appeal of younger baseball fans, but they aren’t looking to improve the game. They are simply trying to keep the games from lasting so long.
Have you ever been to a college or even NFL game? They can last over three hours and sometimes closer to four, yet there are rarely any complaints. Yeah, it’s football, all is good.
I am a huge college football fan - Roll Tide!! - but if a baseball game goes on much longer than 2 1/2 hours, panic ensues. In football, oh well, time to consume more beverages.
The answer, at least at the major league level is simple, but it will never, ever happen. Cut back on the commercials between innings, go from three or four to one commercial, and get back to the game. It can be done, but they have to keep those advertising dollars rolling in.
Baseball is a thinking man’s sport, a game of strategy. Part of the beauty of baseball is there isn’t a clock. You could be there for two hours or four, who really knows. A true baseball fan simply doesn’t care. If a game is lasting too long, get up and leave or turn the channel.
There are plenty of issues with baseball, none of which will be solved by forcing pitchers to face at least three batters, adding the designated hitter in the National League for even more offense or expanding the playoffs and letting the better teams pick their opponents.
Let me tell you another way not to grow the game: getting rid of the Appalachian League and the rest of the 42 teams currently on the chopping block. Where do you think the fans of tomorrow come from. It’s from watching games at the grassroots level, and eventually getting the interest to go see a major league game.
Take away the game from small communities that have long supported baseball and you have just lost more fans to other sports.
Baseball has undergone numerous changes in recent years, some have worked out, others not so much. Yet, it’s still a great sport, no matter what the so-called experts would tell you.
Today’s game, however, has evolved into a home run hitting contest. It is like watching an NBA game that has evolved into a three-point shooting contest.
It is as unwatchable as watching the batters swing for the fences.
Return the baseballs to normal standards and let us enjoy the triples, stolen bases, sacrifice bunts, head-first slides and the sensational catches that made the game great.
Leave the game alone. As part of the old song goes, “take me out to the ball game ... I don’t care if I ever get back.”
It’s true. Ask a baseball fan.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.