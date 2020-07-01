A Bristol native and a former Bristol Tigers infielder are among the 18 members of the Appalachian League Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
Virginia High graduate Jim Saul spent 50 seasons in the pro game as a player, manager and coach. He started his 14-season playing career in 1959 by hitting .316 with the Wytheville Cardinals of the Appy League.
He got as high as the Class AAA level before beginning a successful career teaching the game. He managed Danville of the Appy League to a 41-25 record in 2004 and was the hitting coach for the Bluefield Orioles from 2007-09.
He was a coach in Major League Baseball with the Chicago Cubs (1975-76) and Oakland Athletics (1979) and managed in the Angels, Cubs, Yankees and Braves organizations.
Lou Whitaker batted .237 over the course of 42 games in his pro debut for the Bristol Tigers in 1975. The Martinsville, Virginia, native was in the majors two years later and was a five-time MLB All-Star with the Detroit Tigers.
“It is truly an honor to announce our 2020 class of the Appalachian League Hall of Fame,” Bristol Pirates president/general manager and Appalachian League Hall of Fame committee chairman Mahlon Luttrell said in a press release. “These individuals are being recognized for the valuable contributions they have made to the continued development and success of the Appalachian League.”
Other inductees are pitcher/designated hitter Rick Ankiel (Johnson City Cardinals, 2001), manager Mike Shildt (Johnson City Cardinals, 2009-2011), infielder David Wright (Kingsport Mets, 2001), longtime Bluefield general manager George E. Fanning, umpire Dale Ford from Jonesborough, Tennessee, slugger Bobby Grich (Bluefield Orioles, 1967), pitcher Ron Guidry (Johnson City Yankees, 1971), third baseman Scott Rolen (Martinsville Phillies, 1993), coach Lenny Johnston (Bluefield Orioles, 1984-2010), outfielder David Justice (Pulaski Braves, 1985), executive Harold Mains (Elizabethton Twins, 1993-2018), general manager Mike Mains (Elizabethton Twins, 1999-2018), slugger Dale Murphy (Kingsport Braves, 1974), outfielder Tony Oliva (Wytheville Twins, 1961), executive Jim Rantz (Appalachian League scouting director, 1986-2012) and current Appalachian League president Dan Moushon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.