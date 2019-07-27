Three Burlington pitchers scattered seven hits and Old Dominion product Vinnie Pasquantino hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the sixth inning to lead Burlington to a 3-1 win over Princeton on Saturday night at Hunnicutt Field.
Adrian Alcantara picked up the win, working five innings, allowing just two hits and one run. Elliott Anderson recorded his third save for the Royals (20-18).
Diego Infante tripled and drove in Princeton’s lone run. Ryan Allain took the loss for the Rays (18-19).
Kingsport 3, Pulaski 2
Kennie Taylor scored on a sacrifice fly by Andres Regnault in the bottom of the eighth inning to take down the Yankees.
Kingsport (17-20) scored a run in each of its final three at-bats to overtake Pulaski. Taylor had two hits and scored two runs and Regnault drove in a pair of runs.
First round pick Anthony Volpe had three of Pulaski’s 10 hits. Chad Bell and Borinquen Mendez each had two hits for the Yankees (23-14), who out-hit the Mets 10-5.
Jefferson Escorba improved to 5-0 on the season and Josh Hejka got his second save. Kennly Montas took the loss in relief.
Johnson City 5, Greeneville 2
Kevin Vargas swiped home as part of a double-steal in a three-run seventh inning in the Cardinals’ win over the Reds.
Trejyn Fletcher doubled home a run and later scored in the seventh of losing pitcher Jose Zorrillo.
Liam Sabino homered and Chandler Redmond added three hits for the Cardinals (20-17). Enrique Perez earned the win in relief.
Greeneville (16-21), which had three errors, was paced by Cristian Olivo, who had two hits, including a double.
Danville 7, Bluefield 3
Bryce Ball hit his 12th home run of the season to lead the Braves past the Blue Jays.
Victor De Hoyos added a solo home run, and Michael Mateja, Cody Birdsong joined De Hoyos with two hits apiece.
Eric Rivera had three hits and Spencer Horwitz added two for Bluefield (18-19). P.K. Morris drove in two runs, while Adam Cuevas took the loss on the mound.
Justin Yeager picked up the win for the Braves.