WISE, Va. — Frances Sturdavant is sharing the spotlight in Wise, Virginia.
And why not?
This energetic artist, at 67, discovered her creative spirit when she was encouraging her daughter to study art.
That was about 15 years ago, when Sturdavant was living In Rhode Island.
Today, Sturdavant lives at Wise, Virginia, in the home where she grew up — after spending time away from Southwest Virginia, living as far out as Hawaii.
For the month of November, Sturdavant is sharing the spotlight at the Charles W. Harris Gallery in the Wise County Public Library with her grandaughter, Averee Sturdavant.
Both have art pieces on display.
But don’t look for “Frances Sturdavant” on these pieces.
Instead, the elder artist signs her paintings as “Han r.”
Sturdavant has always been a doodler, she said. “And I made things all my life but never thought of doing painting.”
She blossomed with a brush in her early 50s before moving back to Wise in 2010.
Now, she has 17 paintings on display plus scarves and calligraphy at the gallery.
“I paint, write calligraphy, work with color and form, make crafts and so on in an attempt to replicate or preserve moments of joy, beauty or laughter,” Sturdavant said. “I want to have those replicas on hand so that I may return to them when I need a bit of joy, beauty or laughter. I consider this a blessing from God.”
