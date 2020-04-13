MARION, Va. -- The Mount Rogers Health District has seen three more COVID-19-related deaths in the past week, according to a press release the Mount Rogers Health District published Monday. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the District is now four.
“We are deeply saddened by these tragic losses and send our condolences to the families,” said Karen Shelton MD, Director, Mount Rogers Health District, in the press release. The release said the District won’t share additional information “out of respect for the privacy of the families.”
The press release also stated that the Mount Rogers Health District is seeing “widespread community transmission of COVID-19.” It specifically cited Washington, Wythe and Smyth counties as areas experiencing community transmission but said that all residents in the District should take precautions.
“Residents should assume the risk of exposure is everywhere and behave accordingly, regardless of the details of specific numbers and locations of cases,” the statement said. “More importantly, everyone should understand that staying safe depends on your individual behavior.”
“Community transmission” of COVID-19 means that it’s spreading between members of a local community.
“You don’t have to travel or know a person with the disease in order to get it,” Dr. Shelton said in the release. Shelton said residents should avoid leaving home except for essential errands.
“If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, wear a cloth face covering and stay at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands and clean surfaces often. These personal precautions apply to all of us – stay home!” Shelton added.
The statement urged residents to protect themselves and others around them through the following actions:
Stay home as much as possible, except for essential travel;
If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;
Stay home when you are sick;
Avoid contact with sick people;
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;
If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;
Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and
Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.
