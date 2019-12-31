Kingsport boy gains mobility through modified tractor
Seven-year-old Creed Rosenbalm was ready to roll when students at Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences surprised him with a modified power toy tractor, giving the special needs child the mobility he lacks.
The students unloaded the John Deere toy tractor in the parking lot of Mini Miracles in Bristol, Tennessee, where Creed is a patient. Once behind the wheel of his new ride, Creed navigated around a parking lot of spectators who came to watch the union of boy and tractor.
“This probably is the best thing ever for him,” said Jamie Rosenbalm whose son has been obsessed with tractors and lawnmowers for years. “He’s excited to ride it to my friend’s house next door when we get home. It probably will go everywhere we go.” Read more about this story here.
