ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. -- The plane with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. on board that crashed here Thursday originated in Statesville, North Carolina, 20 minutes before it ran off the runway, an investigator with the National Traffic Safety Administration said.
During a news conference this afternoon in Elizabethton, Ralph Hicks, a senior investigator with the NTSB, said video footage of the crash showed that the plane bounced twice before coming down, continuing through a fence, going through a creek and coming to a stop on Highway 91.
The weather was good and the winds were calm, he added.
The NTSB will remain at the crash scene for two or three days, documenting evidence at the site, going into the cockpit and cutting up the plane. He said investigators will examine "all systems very methodically."
A preliminary report will be released in about seven days. It will contain basic information but drawn no conclusions, he added.
Earnhardt, his wife, daughter and two pilots walked away from the crash.