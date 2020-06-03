The Tri-Cities Airport announced Wednesday that it will hold an emergency drill from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. next Wednesday, June 10. The drill was initially scheduled to happen in March but was postponed.
The exercise, which is federally mandated, will simulate the crash of a jet carrying 60 people. Its purpose is to test the airport’s emergency plan and preparedness and train emergency management staff.
The announcement said that because of safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport will limit the number of volunteer victims in the exercise. The victims “will not be touched and will be given verbal instructions on how they would be treated,” the announcement said.
Media will also be required to follow the CDC’s pandemic guidelines of social distancing and wearing face coverings.
