SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: CRISIS CENTER ANNIVERSARY

Highlands Community Services celebrated the one-year anniversary of its crisis center and announced a new partnership with the Abingdon Police Department. Pictured from left to right are Byron Ashbrook, CIT coordinator at HCS; Jon Holbrook, police chief at Abingdon Police Department; Rebecca Holmes, executive director at HCS; and Kandace Miller-Phillips, director of crisis services at HCS.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/TRINA LAMBERT, HIGHLANDS COMMUNITY SERVICES

