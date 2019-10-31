EMORY, Va. – Kamden BeCraft and Kevin Saxton are two of the youngest offensive coordinators in all levels of college football.
On Saturday, they will direct the Emory & Henry Wasps during one of the most important games in years at Fred Selfe Stadium. BeCraft is 23 and Saxton is 24.
That’s only part of the story.
Flash back to Aug. 28. That’s when it was announced that new offensive coordinator Graham Clark was stepping down due to health issues.
With the Sept. 7 season opener against North Carolina Wesleyan looming, head coach Curt Newsome summoned his two energetic young assistants into the big office overlooking the stadium.
Newsome had a sudden promotion in mind. It was enough to make any coach blink.
“We didn’t have time to stop and wonder if we were ready. It was more like ‘let’s go,’” Saxton said.
The E&H co-offensive coordinators not only had to quickly formulate a game plan, they had to compete without their regular quarterback since Hunter Taylor had been suspended for the first game.
“It helped that we already had started breaking down the Wesleyan defense. We had some ideas,” Saxton said.
E&H compiled 345 total yards against North Carolina Wesleyan, but dropped a 31-24 decision before a curious crowd of 4,216.
Following a bye week, the Wasps fell 20-17 at preseason ODAC favorite Randolph-Macon.
With Taylor and senior receiver Derrick Yates setting a torrid pace, E&H has not lost since.
So what sort of job have BeCraft and Saxton done implementing the fast-paced RPO (run-pass option) attack?
Check the stats.
Behind a massive and experienced offensive line, the Wasps are averaging 41 points and 429 total yards.
Taylor, the NCAA Division III version of Brett Favre, has thrown for 1,627 yards and 19 scores while rushing for 311 yards.
Saxton needed just one word to describe Taylor.
“Relentless. We tell him things during games, but he just has a relentless approach,” Saxton said.
Yates, a 6-foot-6 senior with the vertical leap of a Division I basketball small forward, ranks among the Division III leaders with 53 receptions for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“Derrick has great stats, but the way he mentors all our receivers is even more impressive,” BeCraft said. “Derrick even goes into the defensive huddle during games to talk those guys up. We couldn’t ask for a better leader.”
E&H fans didn’t need an introduction to Saxton. A four-year regular as the Wasps quarterback from 2014-17, Saxton earned ODAC rookie of the year and third-team all-conference status in 2014. He finished his run at quarterback with a school-record 8,536 passing yards for 69 touchdowns, and holds the school career record for total offense with 8,547 yards.
Saxton, a Monroe, North Carolina, native, is in his second year as an E&H assistant. He worked primarily with running backs before his sudden August promotion.
BeCraft flourished as a safety and receiver at Jefferson Forest High School in Forest, Virginia, before landing in the defensive backfield at Liberty University as a preferred walk-on.
When a knee injury ended his playing days, BeCraft returned to Jefferson Forest for a two-year assistant stint under veteran football coach Bob Christmas.
BeCraft, the cousin of former Brookville quarterback Kendell BeCraft, was hungry for more football knowledge.
“One of my friends in the business knew Coach Newsome,” Kamden said. “I came up here two years ago and worked for free as an intern on the defensive side of the ball.”
When passing game coordinator Billy Ray Stutzmann left following the 2017 season, the apprentice moved into the role of receivers coach last season.
“It all led to this opportunity,” BeCraft said. “I’ve never been around a group of guys that had better leadership within the team.”
In addition to his co-offensive coordinator duties, BeCraft guides the E&H receivers and serves as recruiting coordinator.
For a young assistant coach in any sport, a major goal is to gain trust from the head coach.
“Coach Newsome has been awesome with Kevin and myself,” BeCraft said. “We don’t feel like we’re being overwatched. It’s a lot easier to call plays when the head coach has confidence in you.”
The biggest call of the 2019 season for E&H came in the Oct. 19 homecoming game against Washington & Lee.
After falling behind 28-7 in the third quarter, E&H rallied to tie the score at 42-42 with one minute and 40 seconds left.
As a crowd of 6,245 roared, the Wasps had the ball on the W&L 39-yard line in the final seconds.
“Do we try for a long field goal or throw the ball up to Derrick? We had nothing to lose there,” Saxton said. “
What happened next will go down as one of the greatest sequences in the rich history of E&H athletics.
“I couldn’t really see everything happened. I just know that that Hunter put the ball up and Max (Yates) came down with the ball for the touchdown,” Saxton said.
BeCraft and Saxton celebrated that signature victory by watching some college football on television.
“I think that game knocked a few years off my life,” BeCraft said.
They then headed back to the corner office they share in the James H. Brooks Field House on Sunday morning to prepare for the regular late afternoon practice.
“I’m having a blast coaching with this guy,” said Saxton in reference to BeCraft. “We’re constantly bouncing ideas around. We can take days off after the season. We need to focus on getting our guys in the right position to be successful.”
The chess game of play calling must be accomplished in 40 seconds. After examining the defensive alignment, a coordinator strives for a check mate by making sure he has the right personnel, formation and hand signals.
In the high-speed game of RPO offenses favored by E&H, the tasks are often executed in under 25 seconds.
Longtime E&H offensive line coach Josh Wellenhoffer alerts the two E&H coordinators on the field to what the defensive line is doing while fifth-year assistant Tony Hart scans the secondary.
“It’s a group effort,” Saxton said.
The Wasps are employing the same basic concepts installed by former E&H offensive coordinator and current University of Hawaii passing game coordinator Craig Stutzmann.
“Kevin ran the offense for four years as the quarterback, so he knows what to do better than anybody,” BeCraft said.
According to Newsome, there is one commonality between his two play callers.
“They are hard workers,” Newsome said. “Kevin and Kamden are both smart guys, and they’ve put in their time to earn their positions.”
The current position for E&H has longtime fans of the program buzzing,
The Wasps (5-2, 4-1) trail only No. 25 Bridgewater (7-0, 5-0) and Randolph-Macon (6-1, 5-0) in the ODAC standings. The last conference title for E&H came way back in 2000 under the late Lou Wacker.
As usual, BeCraft and Saxton have logged long hours this week watching film, conducting meetings and running through plays.
Another big opportunity awaits.
“Kevin and I try to keep things as relaxed as possible, and our age definitely helps us understand what the players are going through on and off the field” BeCraft said.
“No doubt, this job is a challenge but I’m happy that I have Kevin in my corner. We’re in this together.”
