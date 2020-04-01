Chilhowie vs Patrick Henry Girls Basketball - BY

Patrick Henry junior Breanna Yarber shoots over a Chilhowie defender in a game at Emory & Henry College last month. Yarber picked up her third player of the award on Wednesday, having been selected as the VHSL Class 1 player of the year.

Breanna Yarber made it a clean sweep.

The Patrick Henry junior claimed a third top honor on Wednesday, having been selected as the Virginia High School League Class 1 girls basketball player of the year.

Yarber, who contributed 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots per game for the Rebels this season, also earned Hogoheegee District and Region 1D player of the year honors.

Patrick Henry advanced to the Class 1 state semifinals, falling to Honaker to finish the season with a 25-3 record.

Four of the eight Class 1 first team honorees are from the local coverage area, and all were juniors this past season.

That includes Honaker junior LeAnna McNulty, who joined the Tigers after missing the first nine games of the season recovering from knee surgery. She still finished with stellar numbers, including 19.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, while also connecting on 53 percent of her field goal attempts.

Eastside junior Anna Whited, the Cumberland District player of the year, picked up first team honors, contributing 16.5 points, eight rebounds and five steals per game for the Spartans.

George Wythe junior Drea Betts also picked up first team honors, leading the Maroons to a 24-5 record, falling to Honaker in the Class 1 state quarterfinals.

Honaker’s Misty Miller picked up Class 1 coach of the year honors. Miller led the Tigers to a 23-6 record, including a VHSL Class 1 state co-championship with Surry County after the Class 1 title game was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Local products picking up second team honors included Honaker junior Akilah Boyd and the senior duo of Kaylee Yates from Eastside and Rural Retreat’s Michaela Fiscus.

2019-20 VHSL Class 1                                                                   State Girls Basketball Team

First Team

Breanna Yarber, Patrick Henry

Brecha Byrd, Surry County

Drea Betts, George Wythe

Brianna Rich, Rappahannock

Tyree Berkley, Riverheads

Shea Foxx, Galax

LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker

Anna Whited, Eastside

Player of Year: Breanna Yarber, Patrick Henry

Coach of Year: Misty Miller,

Honaker

Second Team

Taylor Harmony, Lancaster

Meayanna Delk, Northampton

Candace Slaw, Rappahannock

Jamia Flythe, Franklin

NeOndra Kelly, Surry County

Michaela Fiscus, Rural Retreat

Kaylee Yates, Eastside

Akilah Boyd, Honaker

