As the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series, keep in mind that Joe McClain of Johnson City, Tennessee, played his own role in the history of professional baseball in the nation’s capital.
The former Science Hill High School star had his finest moment in the major leagues on April 14, 1961 when he pitched the Washington Senators to a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians at Griffith Stadium.
That was the first victory of what was the second incarnation of the Senators in the American League.
The previous version of the club had moved to Minnesota following the 1960 season and an expansion team under the same name took its place in D.C.
The newcomer from Northeast Tennessee gave the 10,126 Washingtonians in attendance on that April evening in ‘61 something to cheer about.
He allowed seven hits in a complete-game effort with two strikeouts and no walks, while also going 1-for-3 at the plate with a RBI double.
It also happened to be the MLB debut for the right-hander.
“I can’t even remember now, but I am sure I had to be nervous,” the 86-year-old McClain said on Saturday in a telephone interview. “I remember more in terms of hitting [in that game] than anything else. Our manager, Mickey Vernon, when it came my time at-bat, asked me, ‘Can you hit?’ I said ‘You better believe that I can.’ Well, he called a bunt and I bunted it foul or missed it or whatever. The next pitch he called the hit-and-run and I hit a line drive to right-center field for a double and it scored a run to boot. I got more out of that than winning the game. That was a big deal, getting a hit.”
McClain went 8-22 with one save and a 4.42 ERA over the course of 43 games with Washington during the 1961 and 1962 seasons to go along with a .200 batting average.
“I met a lot of nice people and played against a lot of good ballplayers,” McClain said. “I got ‘em out occasionally and got cricks in my neck every now again when turning and watching it fly out of the park. I enjoyed all my endeavors I guess you could say.”
Al Kaline (“I couldn’t get Kaline out,” McClain once said. “He was good for two hits if I was pitching”), Harmon Killebrew, Carl Yastrzemski, Mickey Mantle (“He hit one off me that I thought you would have to give cab fare to get where it landed,” McClain said in 2008), Brooks Robinson, Luis Aparicio, Nellie Fox and Yogi Berra were among the future Hall of Famers he faced during his time in the majors.
A three-sport star at Science Hill, where he won the state title while throwing the javelin, McClain briefly attended the University of Tennessee before beginning his pro baseball career in 1953.
He caught his big break when the Senators selected him in the expansion draft and he made his debut for the club at the age of 27.
Gene Woodling, Danny O’Connell and Pete Daley were among the other guys in the lineup during that memorable debut in the big leagues. The Senators lost 100 and 101 games during his two seasons with the club.
“Most of our guys were good ballplayers,” McClain said. “They were just older ballplayers, including myself.”
Griffith Stadium was the home of the Senators during his rookie season, while the team moved to what later became known as RFK Stadium the following year.
“To tell ya the truth, I liked Griffith Stadium more than the new stadium at the time,” McClain said.
He also preferred life outside of the hustle and bustle of the Beltway.
“I liked Johnson City just fine,” McClain said. “I’m a small-town feller. I went all over the country playing ball, but this is home for my wife and I right here. There’s no other place I’d rather be.”
The Senators eventually departed again – this time to become the Texas Rangers – following the 1971 season. The Washington Nationals arrived in 2005.
“It’s a different affiliation and I don’t watch [the Nationals] during the season or anything,” McClain said. “But I have watched them in the playoffs.”
Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin give Washington some starting pitching McClain can appreciate, even if they rarely go the distance.
“They have a lot more relievers now,” McClain said. “They end up going out there and throwing as hard as they can for as long as they can. We used to have to pace ourselves. They keep fresh arms in there now.”
Former Emory & Henry College star Monte Weaver (1931-38), Carroll County, Virginia’s own Doc Ayers (1913-19), Telford, Tennessee’s Tilly Walker (1911-12), Jonesborough, Tennessee’s Jim Constable (1958), Glade Spring, Virginia, native Clarence “Lefty” Thomas (1925-26), Rogersville, Tennessee’s Dick Bass (1934) and Pulaski County, Virginia, native Jim Brillheart (1922-23) all spent time in the majors with the Washington Senators.
Weaver was the losing pitcher for the Senators in Game 4 of the 1933 World Series, the last time a club from D.C. played in the Fall Classic.
Jerry Blevins, who was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, pitched for the Washington Nationals in 2014. Former Morristown West High School star Andrew Lee is currently in the franchise’s minor league system.
The following is a look at some more things to look for as the World Series gets underway:
Local Astros
Tazewell High School graduate Billy Wagner is the career franchise leader in saves (225) for the Houston Astros, the club he pitched for from 1995-2003. He threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the American League Division Series in Houston.
Jim Pankovits, born in Pennington Gap, Virginia, played in 316 games for the Astros from 1984-1988 as a utility man.
Appy League Alums
> Matt Adams of the Nationals hit .365 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 32 games for the Johnson City Cardinals in 2009.
> Washington infielder Brian Dozier hit .353 in 53 games with the Elizabethton Twins in 2009 and helped them win the Appalachian League title.
> Washington reliever Roenis Elias had a 0.82 ERA in three outings for the Pulaski Mariners in 2011.
> Washington pitcher Jeremy Hellickson, not on the postseason roster, made his professional debut for the Princeton Rays in 2005.
> Washington Nationals first-base coach Tim Bogar managed the Greeneville Astros to the 2004 Appalachian League championship.
> Houston second baseman Jose Altuve – whose two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series clinched a spot in the Fall Classic for the Astros – played in 85 games with the Greeneville Astros over the course of the 2008 and 2009 seasons.
> Astros closer Roberto Osuna compiled a 1.50 ERA while pitching for the 2012 Bluefield Blue Jays.
> Houston shortstop Carlos Correa hit .371 in 11 games for the Greeneville Astros in 2012.
> Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker hit .286 in 30 games for the Greeneville Astros in 2015.
> Houston reliever Jose Urquidy pitched in six games for the 2015 Greeneville Astros.
> Left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez of the Astros appeared in two games for Greeneville in 2016.
> Houston hitting coach Troy Snitker compiled a .274 batting average in 25 games for the 2012 Danville Braves.
> While not on Houston’s postseason roster, infielder Jack Mayfield played in 29 games for the 2013 Greeneville Astros.
> Infielder Abraham Toro of the Astros hit .254 in 44 games for Greeneville in 2016.
> Houston utility man Myles Straw batted .268 in 58 games for the 2015 Greeneville Astros.
> Astros pitcher Aaron Sanchez was 3-2 with a 5.70 ERA for the Bluefield Blue Jays in 2011.
> Lance McCullers Jr., currently on the disabled list for Houston, made four starts for the Greeneville Astros in 2012 and was 0-3 with a 4.80 ERA.
> Houston pitcher Collin McHugh had a 4.17 ERA in 12 appearances for the 2008 Kingsport Mets.
> Astros right-hander Bryan Abreu pitched for Greeneville in 2016 and 2017.
> Right-handed pitcher Josh James of Houston was 1-3 with a 2.72 ERA in 2014 for the Greeneville Astros.
State Stuff
> Washington catcher Yan Gomes starred at the University of Tennessee and is the son-in-law of former East Tennessee State University, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox pitcher Atlee Hammaker. Hammaker played in the 1989 World Series for the San Francisco Giants.
> Justin Verlander starred at Goochland High School near Richmond, Virginia, and later at Old Dominion University. He lost a 1-0 decision to Clarke County in the quarterfinals of the 2000 VHSL Group A state tournament, which was eventually won by the John Battle Trojans. His teammates at ODU included former Virginia High stars Tyler Belcher and C.J. Lee.
> Washington slugger Ryan Zimmerman played at Kellam High School in Virginia Beach and at the University of Virginia.
> Washington reliever Daniel Hudson was a star at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach and for the Old Dominion University Monarchs.
> Sean Doolittle is a relief pitcher for the Nationals and was once a standout for the University of Virginia Cavaliers.
> Washington pitching coach Paul Menhart attended Western Carolina University.
Teammate Talk
> Daniel Norris (Science Hill) of the Detroit Tigers has spent time as a big-league teammate with Nationals pitcher Anibal Sanchez, Houston hurler Aaron Sanchez, Astros closer Roberto Osuna and Houston star Justin Verlander.
> Jimmy Gobble (John Battle) and Zack Greinke, now with the Astros, played together with the Kansas City Royals from 2004-08. Greinke was a regular guest at Gobble’s Andrew Mullins Memorial golf tournament at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon for several years.
> Former Tazewell High School star Billy Wagner can count Washington first-base coach Tim Bogar and Houston pitcher Joe Smith among the many teammates he had during his 16-year MLB career.
> Virginia High graduate Justin Grimm has played with Nationals pitcher Fernando Rodney, Houston reliever Hector Rondon and Washington hurler Roenis Elias in the majors.
> Washington manager Dave Martinez played with Atlee Hammaker (East Tennessee State University) on the 1995 Chicago White Sox.
> Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada was a teammate of pitcher Denny Wagner (Castlewood) with the 2000 Midland RockHounds in the Oakland A’s minor league system.
