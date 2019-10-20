These teams could meet again.
If the next one is anything like the first one, be there. It will be worth the trip to the Stone Castle.
“It is a possibility,” Tennessee High senior quarterback Cole McBrayer said. “We will find out.”
Few gave the Vikings much hope of staying with David Crockett on Friday night in Jonesborough.
The Vikings themselves, however, were a definite exception.
“We just wanted it more than them, that is what it came down to,” said McBrayer, who threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, including the game-winning plunge from one yard out with 15 seconds left to defeat the Pioneers 28-21. “We were able to grind it out at the end. This was big for us.”
Real big. So big in fact that the Tennessee High players waited for Mike Mays to speak to the media, and then mobbed the Vikings’ skipper in delight for leading the Vikings to victory.
“It is big,” McBrayer said. “Coach Mays does so much for us and I am just proud that we got it for him, got that win. He wanted it just as bad as we did.”
How quickly people forget.
Tennessee High had proven last season it could play with the Pioneers, falling in overtime during the regular season. However, too often sports fans have a “what have you done for me lately” mentality. All anyone cared to recall was 32-0, which was the result when the Vikings lost on the road to David Crockett on a wet and muddy surface in the postseason.
The Vikings did remember and played like it too. They weren’t intimidated by all the naysayers.
“We definitely came in with a chip on our shoulder,” said the heady McBrayer, who was terrific in running offensive coordinator Wally Proffitt’s offensive attack.
There is a reason why gambling on sports isn’t a clear path to prosperity, no matter how much a person thinks he knows. The easy bet was on the high-powered Pioneers, who entered unbeaten, ranked fourth in Class 5A in Tennessee and were averaging 46.3 points per game.
No chance, right? Quietly, Tennessee High had won six straight and had done it in dominant fashion. Not only had the Vikings scored points, but they had also been stingy on defense, which is exactly what happened in this one. Take away two long pass plays for touchdowns and the Vikings were successful in running defensive coordinator Matt Chandler’s plan of attack.
“When you are so one-dimensional on offense because you can’t run the ball, it makes it tough,” David Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said. “They can just pin their ears back and kind of come after you. We made some plays in the passing game. I would say our longest run wasn’t very long tonight.”
It was seven yards, a first quarter scramble by David Crockett quarterback Cade Larkins.
Success came through a combination of defense, and the play of McBrayer, who doesn’t have the size, records or hype of Larkins, but may have had the biggest heart on the field.
“It all starts with Cole. He takes care of the ball, he gets us in the right plays,” Mays said. “We ran some great stuff on offense to keep them off-balanced and our defense, we gave up that one touchdown in the second half and it was a deep ball on 3rd and long. Coach Chandler had us dialed on defense.”
There were no gaudy stats for the Vikings. Just a win.
“We like to give the ball to everyone, let everyone get some touches,” McBrayer said. “We have enough players to do that. We don’t want to get ourselves too tired so we can get people in and out and be able to run the ball.”
A rematch could be on the horizon. Tennessee High can clinch the Mountain Lakes Conference title and at least two home playoff games, including what could be a second game with the Pioneers in the second round of the playoffs on the Vikings’ home field.
“It could be. Basically if we win next week we will still have a home playoff game here,” Chandley said. “We will still get the two-seed to looking forward, this isn’t all bad. Hopefully it is a blessing in disguise, that is the way we are going to look at it.
“Everybody is going to get knocked down every now and then and this is hopefully our knock on the chin and bring us back to earth.”
It was a terrific game. There were a few turnovers, plenty of penalties and lots of hot tempers, both from the sidelines, players and fans on both sides of the field.
Here’s hoping for a repeat. This was fun.
“It is an emotional game. It is for a lot and our kids knew it,’ Mays said. “We felt like we got some bad calls early, but at the end of the day we settled down in the second half and played football. We have got a lot of heart. Tennessee High came to play.”
