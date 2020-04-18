It garnered just three lines near the end of an article related to the hopeful return of the PGA Tour in June.
It read: “The Greenbrier tournament in West Virginia was canceled for good.”
That was it, nothing else.
It deserved better.
The Greenbrier Classic – or what had become known as A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier – has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus.
It won’t be back. The contract slated to run through 2026 was canceled through mutual agreement of both sides.
While it won’t make big news nationally – the NFL draft and the never-ending ranking of available quarterbacks seems to be all that has mattered since the pandemic hit - but this is sad news indeed.
(Just let my Chargers draft Tua, please).
I don’t know how many golf fans from this area traveled the 200 miles to picturesque White Sulphur Springs for any of the nine tournaments held over the 10 years, but I was fortunate to get to cover seven of them.
When the Greenbrier Classic was born in 2010, it was a big deal in West Virginia, which is where I worked at the time.
Prior to that first tournament - which concluded with Stuart Appleby’s 59 on the final day to win it - I had my first opportunity to interview a billionaire.
Jim Justice, who is now the governor of West Virginia and girls basketball coach at Greenbrier East – yes, he does both – met each media outlet for separate interviews in his spacious office in the magnificent Greenbrier hotel.
Justice actually used to coach both the boys and girls teams, but gave up the boys after becoming governor in 2017. The male Spartans are now coached by former Virginia Tech and NBA standout Bimbo Coles.
There are so many memories I could share, but the older I get the less of them I can remember. Google comes in handy in situations like this.
Golf is a funny game. You can have some of the biggest names in the sport on the course, and the winner winds up being an unknown, such as Scott Stallings, Ted Potter Jr. and Jonas Blixt, a trio who followed Appleby’s title by winning the next three tournaments.
Potter won in 2012 when Tiger Woods played in the event for the first time. Woods missed the cut. So did Phil Mickelson, but that became a trend for Lefty. Woods played again in ‘15, finishing tied for 32nd, while Danny Lee won a four-man playoff to take the big check.
I was part of the media mob trying to get comments from Woods after his rounds. Even though he didn’t play memorable golf on either occasion, his presence did give the tournament a feeling of legitimacy.
Mickelson, who was obligated to play due to being the Pro Emeritus at The Greenbrier for a few years, always struggled there, possibly distracted because there was just so much to do for the golfers and their families.
When it was first created Justice held concerts in conjunction with the event. People who didn’t know a golf ball from a mushroom would flock to the nearby fairgrounds to catch big name acts like Aerosmith, Jimmy Buffett, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Maroon 5 and more.
What better place to be on a July 4 weekend? The fireworks were incredible, the concerts were the same and the party just never stopped.
Early on the crowds were huge. Justice even tried some unique promotions, such as providing $100 bills to any fans sitting in the bleachers if a golfer made a hole-in-one on the Par-3 18th hole. He was offering $500 for more than one.
Would you believe there were two in 2015, costing Justice nearly $200,000. That promotion came to a swift end.
There was more, from the Pro-Am that drew such stars as Shaquille O’Neal, Jerry West, Larry Fitzgerald and the crew from Duck Dynasty, to the media promotion a month before the event that offered interviews with Tom Watson, Lee Trevino, Jason Day and even tennis star Pete Sampras in attendance.
The media could even play the same course the pros played. I never did. My golf game isn’t what it used to be, and it was never all that good to begin with.
Greenbrier week was an all-week party, although for me that party was watching golf and writing about it.
It was just a great time, and then came 2016.
The flood.
Much of southern West Virginia was ravaged, leaving the Old White TPC, which was first opened in 1914, covered in water and mud.
The tournament was canceled. It was never the same.
Part of the clean-up was done by members of the New Orleans Saints, who spent three years of training camp at The Greenbrier, with the Houston Texans following them for two more years.
It may have been too relaxing. Some have theorized that the scenery and atmosphere played a role in slow starts for all those teams.
A week after that tournament was canceled, a photographer and I drove to White Sulphur Springs where Drew Brees and the rest of the Saints were out there doing manual labor, digging ditches, picking up rocks, doing their part to make a local playground usable again.
When the tournament came back in 2017, it just wasn’t the same. The tournament name was changed, the concerts were done and the field just wasn’t as strong. Justice eventually just started letting fans in free.
It wasn’t going to last.
Then the PGA decided to shift around its schedule to get all four majors in before football season began. That was fine for the majors, but not for The Greenbrier. The tournament wasn’t held at all in 2019, and attendance plummeted last September.
Sorry, but West Virginians love their West Virginia football. Friday nights are all about high school football. Vacations are over, school is in session. It was going to be difficult to get fans to the tournament.
In addition, White Sulphur Springs is not exactly a metropolis. That was part of the allure of the place.
You could almost see the end, and the coronavirus just made it happen sooner than expected.
Those were some good times at The Greenbrier. I never got involved in any of the other activities, couldn’t afford to stay in the hotel and the gift shop was a little pricey for me as well.
Yet, it was still fun, a memory that will always remain.
Professional golf at The Greenbrier – which hosted the Ryder Cup in
1979 – is no more.
It will be missed.
