For at least two weeks, Greg Stubbs “was” Terry Bradshaw to the Buccaneers.
When East Tennessee State was preparing to play Louisiana Tech in the Grantland Rice Bowl in 1969, Stubbs played the part of the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback in preparations for the Bulldogs.
“That was back in the day. That was some great times,” Stubbs said. “I remember when we were practicing for the bowl I got to play Terry Bradshaw for two weeks.”
He must have done it well. All ETSU did was thrash Bradshaw and Louisiana Tech 34-14, sacking the future four-time Super Bowl champion 12 times (for 140 yards) and picking off three of his passes.
The win gave the Bucs the title of NCAA Mideast Region champions for the small college division.
“That was a great team,” Stubbs said. “I really reflect back on those years at ETSU.”
Stubbs, who served as head coach of the Tennessee High football team from 2001-11, didn’t get to play in or even attend the game, but certainly played a role in their success.
“That was my freshman year. I was redshirted like all of us were. I think the entire freshmen class of ‘69 was redshirted after the fifth week of the season,” Stubbs, who started his career at ETSU as a defensive back. “We practiced every day, but we didn’t travel and do all those things so they didn’t take any freshmen to the Grantland Rice Bowl.
“It was a great group of kids. That team, if you look at the picture, there were probably close to 100. It was a big team.”
Around 40 members of that team gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of that accomplishment last weekend at ETSU, a team that defeated Louisiana Tech to complete a stellar 10-0-1 season. The only blemish was a 10-10 tie with Murray State.
Even though the VMI game last Saturday was delayed twice by lightning and didn’t end until 1:08 a.m., Stubbs certainly enjoyed the reunion with old teammates and friends.
Quarterback Larry Graham, who threw for 1,489 yards and 15 touchdowns that season, and tailback Mike Young, who ran for 815 yards, were unable to attend, but a good time was still had by those who did make it.
Pat Hauser, who led those Buccaneers with 28 receptions for 568 yards and eight scores, is part of the ETSU Hall of Fame, along with Graham, defensive back Bill Casey – who had 11 interceptions in ‘69 – along with head coach John Robert Bell.
“Some of them I haven’t seen in forever. I think we had 10 or 11 of them that are deceased,” Stubbs said. “There were some that physically they had to be kind of carted around. Then we had several like Larry Graham, he couldn’t make it because he had some kids playing football and he couldn’t break away. Mike Young, our tailback didn’t make it. So there were two of the main guys off the team that wasn’t able to be there.”
The celebration lasted for two days, starting on Friday and continuing late on Saturday, although the reunion was pretty much over when the game finally ended with an overtime incomplete pass.
“It was good, enjoyed it. It was long. We started that thing Friday and then Saturday was jam-packed just walking everywhere and we did the Buc Walk with the team coming in,” Stubbs said. “Then we walked over to the president’s tailgate and then we walked all the way to the other side of the stadium where the rock is. By the time we got on the field everybody was kind of shaking their legs.”
Stubbs still has many memories of those days, including one particular day when the elements played tricks with the Bucs in preparation for the Bulldogs.
“I remember one day we were practicing and it snowed on us, an early snow,” he said.
“We were out on the practice field. It didn’t last long, but it just come and snowed like crazy for like 15 minutes and then it quit.”
Stubbs certainly never quit. He moved to running back, eventually breaking the school rushing record that had been held by Young. He finished his career with 2,317 yards, which is still fourth most in ETSU program history, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He is also tied for seventh with 197 yards against Tennessee Tech in 1970, and is tied for second with three touchdowns against Eastern Kentucky in 1973.
The Bucs had another big season during his first varsity campaign, finishing with a 7-1-2 mark. Stubbs remembered it differently, but memories get a little hazy after 50 years.
“We were 9-1 that next year so that year helped catapult us to the next year,” he said.
Stubbs was at Tennessee High last Thursday to celebrate the opening of a new field house on the western end of the Stone Castle, a facility that has always held a special place in his heart. He led the Vikings to the state quarterfinals in his first season in 2001, and reached the state semifinals in ‘04.
“It is a sacred place. A lot of great teams have played in this facility and that is kind of what we tried to do when I was here with our teams, tried to reflect on some of the past,” said Stubbs, whose Vikings used to meet and dress either under the visitor’s side bleachers or a room in the adjacent school. “Even the old underneath (of the bleachers) over here where we used to go when we would come in, I enjoyed being under there because of the mystique of it all.”
It was a long time coming, but the Vikings football (and soccer) teams now have a place to call home.
“This new facility is going to be great,” Stubbs said. “It is going to be good for them.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com
