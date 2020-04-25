From Graham’s Eddie Hall in 1982 to Issac Eldreth of Patrick Henry in 2019, the Pappy Thompson Award has long been the Bristol Herald Courier’s way to honor a senior student-athlete for a job well done.
Despite the global pandemic that our country is currently enduring, we plan to reward a 2020 winner as well, the 39th in its long history.
The very ornate and two-foot-plus tall trophy, which has been in use for nearly four decades, has a distinguished, aged look - kind of like our own Stanley Cup - adorned with the names of all the previous winners.
It has traveled to 26 different schools – some of which are no longer in existence. Abingdon is the leader in winners with five, followed by Grundy with three recipients. Richlands, Marion, Patrick Henry, Eastside, Powell Valley and J.J. Kelly have had two winners apiece. Eighteen schools have had one each.
Now it’s ready for a new home. We need your help to get it there.
We understand the end of this school year is unlike any we have ever seen. Sports are canceled, schools are closed, folks are quarantined in their homes and we are being reminded about practices of social distancing.
This is a reminder that nominations are needed.
Sixty-eight letters were sent out to schools on both sides of the state line early this month, requesting one nominee each for the prestigious award, with a deadline of May 1.
That is Friday. We know how difficult this time is, but this is a request to principals, athletic directors or whoever else normally takes care of these functions to please submit your nominations.
We are going to try to make this selection process as thorough as normal, but will be presenting the winner not only in print, but also online.
The work has begun on a video presentation that will air on the Bristol Herald Courier Facebook page on May 24.
Included will be personal memories of Thompson from a co-worker and friend, along with what the award is all about. There will also be photo galleries of all the previous winners.
The emcee will sound familiar to local race fans. David McGee, a well-respected local reporter, is also the voice you hear over the roar of the engines at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Each of the five candidates chosen from our list of nominees will be featured, along with the announcement of the winner.
The plan for now is to run nominees with photos and some of their accomplishments in the Bristol Herald Courier on Mother’s Day, May 10. Features on the five finalists will be run in alphabetical order on May 18-22.
Two days later, on May 24, the winner will be featured in the Bristol Herald Courier. The video presentation will come out on the same day.
The trophy will be displayed at the school of the winner for the next school year, while the recipient will get a plaque to keep.
That is the plan. More will be revealed over the next few weeks, but we need nominations. We have some, but we can always use more.
We would like to have them by Friday to start reading over the entries to narrow it down to five and set up interviews.
That will also be a challenge. Normally these are done in person with a photographer in tow to the various schools. This will probably be different as well since the schools are closed.
Believe me, I know how difficult all this. Try putting a sports section together each day without local sports or any sports – outside of the NFL draft - taking place anywhere outside of Russian ping-pong or soccer in Belarus.
If you have any questions, please call the office at 800-326-2516 or my extension at 276-645-2543 after 4 p.m. You can also message me via Twitter at @BHCWoodson or send an email to sports@bristolnews.com or bwoodson@bristolnews.com.
These are indeed difficult times. We are hoping the presentation of nominees and rewarding of the Pappy Thompson Award can bring a smile in a news cycle that includes so much negativity due to the current circumstances in our world.
Until then, all we can really do is hang in there, try your best to stay positive and say a prayer that all will get better soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.