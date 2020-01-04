Time to change the college postseason
College Football has the best regular season in all of sports.
It has the worst postseason.
Something needs to be done.
Nick Saban said it at the time. The creation of a College Football Playoff would water down the bowl system, taking away any meaning from being part of those games.
As is normally the case, Saint Nick was right.
Now I am not against bowl games. Bashing them is the favorite pastime of critics everywhere, but where has it ever been said that too much football – other than the 15-game VHSL season - is a bad thing.
For three glorious months, the college football season is full of meaningful games - OK, some are better than others - that leads to constant conjecture on who will be included in the four-team playoff at the end.
Then we finally get to that point and then....crickets.
I might be ridiculed in the press for this comment, but college football is so much more entertaining than the NFL, which is now overshadowed by so many distractions, from constant instant replay to those ridiculous dances after scoring touchdowns or recording sacks.
That is your job. I believe after I finish this column I will stand up and do a choreographed celebration of my own.
Back to the point, college football is so much fun for those three months. We are so hungry for more once the season ends that we get excited for recruiting and spring scrimmages, and then count down the days until August, buying all the magazines we can find to make sure we know the players and teams to watch.
Then we go through three months of glee and then comes the bowl season once again … Yawn.
Just like that, the juice of the college football season is through. The NFL takes over as it approaches the playoffs, while we wade through numerous bowl games - many of which include teams with no more than six or seven wins - until finally getting to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
There were 19 bowl games, yes, 19, over a nine-day period before those two games were held on Dec. 28. Yes, the 28th.
The answer here is obvious.
Would you believe there were eight more bowl games over the next three days before four games were played on New Year’s Day.
Who remembers when Jan. 1 was ruled by college football. That is when those semifinal games need to be played.
Those in charge originally put those games on New Year’s Eve, seriously thinking they could change habits and get folks indoors to watch football on the biggest party night of the year.
Yes, the Rose Bowl won’t like it, but traditions are meant to be broken. If Maryland can be in the 14-team Big 10 and West Virginia can play in the 10-team Big 12, then the “Granddaddy of Them All” can deal with a different day or game time. Yes, I know all about that beautiful sunset in the Pasadena.
How does college football build up to its biggest game of the year? By putting on five more bowl games after Jan. 1, with the Lending Tree Bowl finishing it off on Monday.
Yep, the final college football game to be seen before LSU and Clemson meet 16 days after the semifinals is a clash between the Rajun Cajuns - still one of the best nicknames in sports - of Louisiana-Lafayette and Miami of Ohio (not that other Miami which isn’t returning to past glory in the near future.)
That isn’t how things should be done. The NFL has conference championship games and then two weeks off before the Super Bowl, if you don’t count the Pro Bowl, and who does.
College football doesn’t need two weeks to let everyone know how great it is, but there should not be games played after the semifinals. In this case, there will be 18 games played between the second semifinal game and when Tigers meet Tigers for the championship.
In this case, college football needs to follow their lead. Play the semifinals on New Year’s Day, while trying to finish the second game early enough for people to get some sleep before going to back to work in the morning. Why must all championships - other than the Super Bowl – finish after midnight?
Then put the championship game on the first Monday night – or second, depending on how the calendar falls – in early January. Or perhaps the following Thursday night. A week is plenty of time to prepare.
College football is still a great game, but too often the postseason is almost forgotten. Solutions have been tried over the years and nothing has ever worked. Expanding the current system to eight teams isn’t the answer. That will just make the conference championship games – which really do matter to those teams involved – even more obsolete.
There has to be a better way. As Whitey Herzog once said about this generation’s sorry brand of baseball, “You’re Missing A Great Game.”
The same goes for college football. We can do better.
Now for that dance.
