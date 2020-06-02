High school sports are back, and that is a good thing.
Even if it does make for some very tired kids.
For instance, junior Luke Hare, the son of Sullivan East principal Andy Hare, is a three-sport participant for the Patriots. He’s just not used to doing them all on the same day.
“It is nice seeing him coming home tired,” said Hare, whose niece, Jenna, is also a three-sport athlete at Sullivan East. “He has been laying around, not because he is lazy, but because he has worked his rear end off.”
A participant in football, basketball and baseball at Sullivan East, Luke Hare has been taking part in limited athletic workouts that began for schools in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.
Don’t expect any complaints. They’re back to playing the games they love.
“The coaches are working them so hard that when their time is over with I think they are ready to go home and take a break and take a shower and get freshened up,” Hare said.
While school is about earning an education, there is little doubt the role that sports and other extra-curricular activities play in the life of any growing child.
“We all know that school is more than just learning about books and learning about science and math, it is more than that,” Hare said. “We are just excited that we get to be part of creating and developing the whole person.”
Athletes are creatures of habit. They are used to daily workouts, preparing their bodies for whatever sports season is next. That has been especially difficult in recent months since not only were schools and spring sports canceled in mid-March, but local gyms also closed their doors.
Tennessee High football coach Mike Mays said early on his Vikings seemed to be working to stay in shape, but eventually time took its toll.
“After things kind of just wore on, we just kind of felt like they were staying up playing video games, which I think they were. Everybody’s sleep pattern was totally messed up,” said Mays, who checked on each player at least once a week during the hiatus from school. “You can’t blame them, these are kids.
“If they don’t have structure they are just kind of going to lose what they were doing.”
That doesn’t mean they weren’t excited to be back playing the game they love.
“For the most part they came back with great attitudes, ready to work, everybody has been there, they are anxious to get going,” Mays said. “The coaches are anxious to get going, and so far they have worked hard and no complaints, they are just happy to be out there.”
Much has changed in the post-coronavirus world of high school athletics. Social distancing, sanitizing and daily temperature checks are just some of the new requirements, along with the reality of no contact, which is especially strange for a contact sport like football.
“As far as physical contact of player to player, that is not happening, but we have been able to get the green light to be able to throw a football,” new Sullivan East head football coach JC Simmons said. “We are going to have to clean it from group to group so they are split up into smaller groups and those groups have to stay the same for the month of June.
“We were creative about it, not just pairing certain people together for no particular reason.”
Tennessee High has been doing much the same, with each individual player using his own bar for lifting weights, while also remaining with the same teammates for agility and other drills.
“Right now we have a couple of quarterbacks throwing to a different set of receivers because they are only allowed to stay around the same people all week and the same coach for contact tracing,” Mays said.
Football isn’t the only sport benefitting from workouts. Nearly all sports and other extra-curricular activities are taking place at the Bluff City campus. That is why athletes like Luke and Jenna Hare are getting their share of work in.
They are probably tired, but their efforts are certainly appreciated at a school that needs them.
“With a school our size we can’t function unless we are sharing athletes,” said Andy Hare, who feels like the his staff of coaches have grown even closer in terms of communication during this two-month break from school. “We are a small school now. It is not the same school I went to number-wise. We are dependent upon the multi-sport athlete.”
Simmons was as anxious as his players last weekend, waiting for his chance to finally get to meet up with his players and staff, having spent the previous weeks having to communicate via online options.
“I just wanted to try to set the tone for this summer and this season the best that we could,” said Simmons, who was pleased on Monday with the condition most of his players reported in. “Our kids were really enthusiastic and excited to be there and I certainly was. I couldn’t hardly sleep [Sunday] night.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.