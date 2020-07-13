Sarah Thompson is already a state champion and state player of the year.
She will soon be playing at the NCAA Division I level.
The rising Gate City High School senior revealed via her Twitter account Sunday that she had verbally committed to play for the women’s basketball team at East Tennessee State University. The announcement came four months to the day of her 19-point, eight-rebound, four-assist, one-block performance leading the Blue Devils to a 64-54 win over Luray in the VHSL Class 2 title game.
“I just felt like ETSU was a good fit for me,” Thompson said. “I like the coaches and have developed a great relationship with them. ETSU is a great school. They have a great academic and athletic program. The coaches have maintained contact with me on a regular basis even before they offered me last June. It’s just one of those feelings you get when you know it is right.”
Thompson averaged 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a junior. She was even better in the games that meant the most, averaging 21 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals in state tourney wins over Floyd County, Union and Luray.
“It still feels great to have been part of a team that won the state,” Thompson said. “The community still talks about it and people still congratulate me. It’s a great feeling.”
A relentless competitor, Thompson has already scored more than 1,000 career points and also excels in softball and volleyball.
“I always felt like Sarah could play at the next level because of her athleticism,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “The summer before her freshman year we went to a couple of team camps and I got a lot of feedback from [college] coaches that was very encouraging. She has continued to grow and improve tremendously since then, so it’s no surprise that she has this opportunity.”
It’s been a while since ETSU signed a girls basketball player from far Southwest Virginia.
ETSU coach Brittany Ezell and some members of her staff were spotted at Gate City games back in the winter taking a look at Thompson. Radford of the Big South Conference and NCAA Division II schools Carson-Newman and Anderson had also extended scholarship offers to the 5-foot-7 Thompson.
“It’s pretty nice to be playing close to home. Part of my reasoning to commit to ETSU is because they are close to home,” Thompson said. “My family can watch the games.”
Before that happens, Thompson will try to lead Gate City to a second straight state championship whenever the 2020-21 hoops season begins under the current circumstances of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I am extremely happy for Sarah and proud of all that she has accomplished thus far,” Houseright said. “I think ETSU is a great fit for her and the coaches there are wonderful. She has a very bright future ahead of her and I feel very blessed to be a small part of her journey.”
