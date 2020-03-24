Brooke Hammonds is majoring in elementary education at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky, and the junior spent the course of the 2019-20 basketball season schooling her opponents on the court.
This is called making the grade:
> Appalachian Athletic Conference player of the year.
> Appalachian Athletic Conference defensive player of the year.
> Appalachian Athletic Conference Champions of Character team.
> All-tournament selection for a team that won the AAC tourney.
> NAIA Division II national tournament participant.
> First-team All-American.
> Her totals through 92 career games on the college level: 1,203 points, 859 rebounds.
Generally speaking, the former star for the Lee High Generals was simply great.
“Brooke had a tremendous season as you can see, a season an individual can only dream of,” said Union coach Dean Walsh. “The reality is if you ask her the same question [about having such a stellar season] she would attribute it all to her coaches and teammates. She would say she couldn’t have done this without them. She has been of the most humble players I’ve coached in my career.”
It’s true as there’s no self-promotion with this All-American.
“She’s one of the most selfless, humble, down-to-earth people I know on and off the court,” said Union teammate Chanadie Machal. “She’s the type of person that can literally be friends with anybody.”
Her unassuming personality was evident in the fact she was surprised to earn All-American accolades, even after averaging 17.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
“I found out when the NAIA announced it on social media,” Hammonds said. “I was shocked and excited. To see all the hard work, sweat and tears pay off really means a lot to me.”
A 32-point, 19-rebound, five-steal, three-assist masterpiece Hammonds had against Rio Grande in late-November still resonates with Walsh.
“That game I believe solidifies everything she has been told she was capable of doing on the court,” Walsh said. “Her motor never stops.”
Union won all three of its games against rival Milligan over the course of the season, beating the Buffaloes in the finals of the AAC tournament.
Milligan was led by senior Kaely Gose, a former Gate City High School star.
Hammonds and Gose had a rivalry dating back to high school when they competed in the Clinch Mountain Conference.
“Kaely Gose is a great player and had a great senior year,” Hammonds said. “Matching up with her was different [in college] because we never really guarded each other in high school, but I would have to say both of our games have improved since then.”
What did Gose think about her longtime counterpart?
“She was one of the better skilled players in our conference in high school. … I think she has gotten better through her college career and was great competition,” Gose said. “She has a bright future for the rest of her college career.”
Hammonds has gone from being a first-team All-Clinch Mountain Conference selection to being a first-team All-American.
“She is the joy of my coaching career,” said Angela Thomas, her coach at Lee. “Dawn Bailey, my assistant, and I always believed she would be this great.”
Hammonds was able to have a satisfying conclusion to her junior season, unlike many college basketball players across the country who saw their seasons end prematurely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“To see everything canceled due to COVID-19 is crazy to think about,” Hammonds said. “I’m so very blessed to have been able to play my entire season. It really sucks for seniors and all the student-athletes who have been working hard, training for hours and just getting themselves ready for their season that they are now not getting to play.”
Here’s a warning to women’s basketball coaches who have Union on the schedule for the 2020-21 season: Hammonds hopes to be even better.
“There are a couple of areas in the offseason that I want to work on with her to make her a total player,” Walsh said. “We will work on her handles and making her a more consistent 3-point threat. She improves in those areas, then you literally make her unguardable.”
